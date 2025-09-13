Dangote’s offer of free nation-wide delivery of petroleum products deceitful—NUPENG

….Says it’s ploy to hoodwink petroleum tanker drivers’ employers

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has described as deceitful, the offer of free nationwide delivery of petroleum products to dispensing stations by the management of the Dangote Refinery.

The Union said it was a “Greek Gift” to ensure that other employers of Petroleum Tanker Drivers are unable to employ drivers, so that only those employed and forced to join the DTCDA will remain in employment.

In a statement made available to Daily Champion weekend in Lagos and signed by Comrades William Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, President and General Secretary, respectively, the Union decried the alleged attempt by the Dangote Group to create an illusion and misinformation of division in NUPENG, saying it’s a mere fabrication aimed at crushing NUPENG and it’s PTD branch.

“The Dangote Refinery also falsely denies that it does not stops it’s tanker drivers from belonging to NUPENG. However, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 9th September 2025, is predicated upon a recognition of the company’s resistance to unionization. The birth of the MoU is therefore, a confirmation of initial resistance to allowing freedom of Association”, the statement stressed.

NUPENG alleged that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has been sponsoring division with it’s Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) since 2023, urging Nigerians not to support any work arrangement in which drivers and other workers in the Dangote Group will be denied the right to freedom of association and unionization.

“It is noteworthy to state here that, aside from the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, there are other operational and administrative workers of Dangote Refinery and Petroleum Company, who the management has been preventing and obstructing their rights of belonging to the Union.It is on record that DANGOTE GROUP does not allow unionization of workers in all its cement and sugar plants across Nigeria”, the statement emphasized.

NUPENG alerted Nigerians that nothing untoward should happen to any of its leaders championing the struggle.

