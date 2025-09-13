Call to All Nigerians: Join the conversation on Unity , National Progress

The Joint Coalitions of Southwest Geopolitical Zone Meetings, under the auspices of ODUDUWA organizations, proudly announce the forthcoming Southwest Geopolitical Summit, scheduled to hold between November to December 2025. The rightful date, time and venue will be announce on consultations.

This historic gathering will bring together Yoruba leaders, eminent traditional rulers, political figures, intellectuals, and socio-cultural organizations, including the highly respected AFENIFERE, to deliberate on one of the most pressing questions of our time: How to Move the Yoruba Nation and Nigeria Forward. The summit will serve as a rallying point for charting a common vision of unity, peace, and progress not just for Yorubaland, but for Nigeria in its entirety.

In recognition of their outstanding leadership and contributions to nation-building, the Coalitions have extended an open invitation to the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and to Mr. Seyi Tinubu. Their presence and input will add immeasurable value to the discussions, symbolizing a generational bridge between established leadership and the rising generation of Nigerian leaders.

The organizers stress that this summit is not merely a Yoruba affair. Its outcomes will resonate across Nigeria’s political, social, and cultural landscape. The challenges of insecurity, economic hardship, democratic accountability, and national unity are shared challenges that require shared solutions. By initiating this dialogue, Yoruba leaders aim to provide a blueprint of regional cooperation that can inspire similar initiatives across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the organizing bodies, the Joint Chairman of the Yoruba Organizations Forum (YOF) and the National President of the Oduduwa Integrity Association emphasized the urgency of the summit, declaring that the Yoruba people must once again rise to the occasion and demonstrate leadership for the survival of Nigeria. In their words, “This summit represents a clarion call. It is a moment for unity, for courage, and for action. Yorubaland has always been at the forefront of Nigeria’s journey. Now is the time to renew that commitment, not only for our people but for the future of our entire nation.”

All Yoruba leaders, stakeholders, and citizens are therefore urged to take this invitation seriously and ensure their participation. Nigerians from all regions are also encouraged to follow the proceedings closely, engage with the outcomes, and join in the national conversation that will shape the destiny of our great country.

For registration, accreditation, and inquiries, interested parties are advised to contact 0806 041 0564.

Signed:

Joint Chairman, Yoruba Organizations Forum (YOF)

National President, Oduduwa Integrity Association

On behalf of partnering Yoruba organizations.

For further information call,

08060410564

