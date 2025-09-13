Business expert, Itunu Taiwo, inspires youths at Ambassadors Summit 7.0

Lagos, Nigeria – Over 3,000 young Nigerians converged at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos for the seventh edition of the Ambassadors Summit, a transformative platform for youth empowerment and societal advancement.

The event, themed “Strategic Leadership for Turning Challenges into Opportunities”, brought together dignitaries, industry leaders, and youths to foster capacity building, mentorship, and strategic networking.

The event held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, was organised by the Joshua Oyeniyi International Foundation and sponsored by the Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF).

In his remarks, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Mrs Oluwatoyin Atanda, Senior Special Assistant on Establishment and Training, stressed that investing in young people was crucial for the state’s growth and advancement.

“We will continue to support any efforts and investment in our young people.

“They are our future,” he said.

In his keynote address titled: “Leading Through Financial Uncertainty: Strategies for Sustaining Growth in Turbulent Times,” Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria, urged participants to embrace financial discipline, resilience, and continuous self-improvement.

Supreme International Magazine reports that the highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to deserving Nigerians for their exceptional and expert insights

Mr Itunu Taiwo, Business Manager at American Airlines, was recognised for his contributions in Business Development and Financial Management.

Taiwo, a Resource Expert, was honoured with a distinguished award for his exceptional achievement and contributions to business development, product development, and commerce enterprise expansion.

The resource expert shared expertise on leveraging technology and AI to solve modern-day business challenges, inspiring youths to turn adversity into opportunities.

“Every day of our lives, there are hurdles we must overcome to become successful.

“The most important factor of production in the 21st century is finance.

“To thrive, you must understand the world of finance, invest in assets, build resilience, avoid crowd mentality, sharpen your skills, and above all, seek the face of God,” he advised.

Chief Kesington Adebutu, sponsor of the event, emphasised youth involvement in nation-building, highlighting that true strength lies in vision, discipline, courage, and wisdom.

Dr. Joshua Oyeniyi, convener of the summit, described it as a catalyst for breakthroughs in leadership and awakening youths’ capacity to create opportunities.

The summit featured prominent speakers including Minister of Youth Hon. Ayodele Olawande, Lagos First Lady Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, Dr. Ayodele Oni, and Mr. Mustapha Ewenla.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2