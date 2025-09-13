Anambra : Igwe Nwankwo insists only one monarch exists in Nawfia community, celebrates 25th newyam festival

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The traditional ruler of Nawfia, Njikoka Local Government area, Anambra State, HRH, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, (Osuofia 11 na Nawfia), has dismissed with the wave of the hand speculations making the rounds in some quarters that two monarchs exist in his Nawfia community.

Reacting to the allegation, while celebrating his 25th New Yam festival, which marked his two decades and five years on the throne after the assassination of his father who was his predecessor, he described the rumour as a figment of the imagination of such rumour mongers, insisting that he remains the only traditional ruler of the Community.

“We don’t have two monarchs in the community, I am the only Igwe and this is my 25 years on the throne as the Igwe of Nawfia after they assassinated my father.

“If I can fight against those who assassinated my dad, the alleged Igweship crisis in Nawfia is a stir in a tea cup. We, Nri don’t kill people. It is our devilish character that destroys our lives. I am not owing anybody and did not take anybody’s land.

“If you want to be Igwe and kill your father, please come and take it. If I have fear, I will not live alone here, where I am currently living. It’s unfortunate that most things in Nawfia are fraudulent.

Speaking while cutting the roasted yams, Igwe Nwankwo, said the new yam celebration was a period to thank God for the bountiful harvest and preparation for next season’s farming.

According to him, it is also a period for reunion, coming together of relations, in-laws, friends and well wishers for merry-making and different masquerades parades, entertainment and display of the stuff they are made of, all aimed at thrilling those who have come to join in the celebration.

He disclosed thus, “I built my house in 1999 and was installed a monarch in 2001, and I urge peole, especially the youth not to be involved in get-rich-quick schemes but to look for meaningful work as no condition is permanent,” he exhorted.

