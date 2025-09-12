Sen Adamu Alero briefs journalists on arrest , prosecution of former Minister of Justice ,AGF Abubakar Malami over breach of public peace held in Abuja

Members of Kebbi State APC Caucus of the National Assembly, led by the Leader, Senator Adamu Alero [middle], briefing journalists, called for the arrest and prosecution of the Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation [AGF] Abubakar Malami over breach of public peace which occurred last week in Kebbi, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

