Sanwo-Olu declares war on illegal dredging, mining, land reclamation in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has issued a stern warning to individuals and entities engaged in illegal dredging, unregulated sand mining, and reckless land reclamation across the State’s waterfronts.

Governor Sanwo-Olu declared that such environmental infractions will no longer be tolerated.

Speaking at the 1st Lagos State Waterfront Summit held on Thursday at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Sanwo-Olu delivered a forceful message to those he described as engineering their own downfall through actions that threaten the ecological and economic future of the state.

“Let me be perfectly clear: those who profit from illegal dredging, reckless land reclamation, and environmental destruction are jeopardizing the future for generations to come and Lagos will no longer tolerate it,” the governor warned.

The summit, themed: ‘Pressure on the Lagoon: The Lagos experience’, brought together key stakeholders from government, academia, the private sector, and waterfront communities.

Sanwo-Olu decried the rapid degradation of the state’s coastal and marine assets, citing illegal activities and the effects of climate change as major contributors to erosion, flooding, and the displacement of communities.

He referenced his recent visits to vulnerable communities like Ibeshe, Ilashe, and Inagbe, where residents are already experiencing the dire consequences of waterfront mismanagement.

The Governor painted a grim picture of Idotun Village, once thriving but now nearly consumed by the Atlantic Ocean, as a cautionary tale of what inaction could lead to.

“This is the human face of coastal erosion… a wake-up call that we must act urgently and decisively,” he said, noting that over 80% of Lagos’ shoreline has been lost in the past 50 years.

To address the crisis, the Governor revealed ongoing efforts to strengthen the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, empower local communities, and enforce stricter regulations on waterfront activities.

He emphasised that illegal operators would face the full weight of the law.

The guest speaker for the event, former Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Muiz Banire, issued a passionate call for collective action to protect the Lagos Lagoon, describing its preservation as a shared responsibility that transcends government alone.

Speaking on the urgent need for sustainable environmental practices, Banire emphasized that safeguarding the lagoon requires the involvement of all sectors of society, from lawmakers and regulators to private industries and everyday citizens.

“This is not the fight of government alone. This is the fight of us all. Regulators must craft visionary laws, but not without properly federalizing the country. Legislators must enact laws that endure beyond politics, while regulators must enforce them without fear, favour, or compromise,”Banire stated.

He also called on industries to adopt sustainable practices and urged the private sector to prioritize investments that secure long-term environmental wellbeing over short-term profits.

Banire also took swipe on the Federal Government for allegedly twisting Supreme Court’s judgment on issue relating to ownership of waterfront property.

He said the apex court’s verdict in the suit between Lagos State and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), didn’t asserted Federal Government authority on ownership of waterfront property.

“In that case, nowhere was the issue of ownership of land, whether on the waterfront or Island a subject of consideration or pronouncement by the court. The said decision of the Supreme Court now misrepresented as conferring ownership of waterfront property on the Federal Government was commenced vide an Interpleader Summons by the duo of Incorporated Trustees of Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria and the Incorporated Trustees of Dredgers Association of Nigeria”, he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, described the lagoon as more than just water, emphasising its role as a source of life, culture, economy, and identity for millions of Lagosians.

“We have all witnessed how some coastal communities like Idotun village have been swept away. If nothing is done, more communities, livelihoods, and opportunities will be lost,” he warned.

Bush-Alebiosu highlighted a range of threats facing the lagoon, including pollution, unchecked urbanization, illegal dredging, and climate change. Of particular concern is the depletion of fish stocks, which is undermining local food security and affecting the livelihoods of artisanal fishermen.

“If we continue down this path, we risk losing not only a vital ecosystem but also an irreplaceable economic asset,” the Commissioner added.

