September 12, 2025
Trending now

Amb. Amafibe denies membership of IRDCUN

Nwosu hails INEC’s recognition of Mark, describes it as major gesture for…

Court jails Ansaru Commander 15 years for illegal mining, terror financing

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 12, 2025

FG signs contract for electricity sustainability in public, private health facilities

Africa’s transition states need $210bn for transformation- AfDB

Senate’s persecution of Natasha a descent into legislative dictatorship, democratic anarchy —…

Enugu wins N100m Model Green State Award as First Lady, unveils nationwide…

NAFDAC seizes N1.2bn worth of unregistered, fake malaria drugs

FG revokes 5% telecom tax on voice, data services

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Nwosu hails INEC’s recognition of Mark, describes it as major gesture for Anambra voters

by Peter Anayo0166

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

The Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Anambra State, Mr John Nwosu, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for regularising the David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He described the prompt recognition of the party’s national leadership as a major democratic gesture for Anambra voters, saying that the development came as a much-needed relief at a time the electorate were searching for a credible alternative.

Nwosu who stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, noted that Anambra State voters have found themselves in a similar political circumstance as was in 2003, when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leadership grew wanton with impunity as the only platform.

He said, “If you recall, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) appeared as the alternative, and Anambra people embraced the party with both hands.

Now, 22 years down the line, the same APGA has become inebriated with power and has started treating the people with disdain.

“But, as the light of the nation, God has remembered the state again. And, INEC has demonstrated patriotic impartiality by regularising the leadership of ADC.

“So, I can tell you that the coalition of patriotic opposition politicians would gather in Anambra to begin the journey of national rescue.”

Nwosu, however, dismissed claims in some quarters that the electoral umpire was merely playing a script to set up ADC for judicial destruction, saying that conspiracy theories do not have a place in the exercise of democratic rights and responsibilities.

While expressing confidence that his SHEEEMS Agenda resonates with the needs of Anambra State at this point in time, he insisted that his strategy for curbing insecurity remains foolproof with its technological reinforcement.

The ADC flag bearer added, “There is no hidden agenda. ADC has come to be; all necessary documentation has been done, and the commission has done what it should.

Voters now have a credible alternative to the old spoiled platforms that have been taking the masses for a ride.

“On November 8, Anambra people will have room enough to exercise their franchise and elect their governor, a servant leader and not arrogant mischief makers and opportunists.

“This thing that INEC has done will force all political parties to pursue campaigns based on issues that are relevant to the people.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Supreme Court verdict: Fubara orders HLGAs to take over LG administration

Peter Anayo

Rivers Crisis: Fubara prevented Wike from turning state into his private estate -Odili

Peter Anayo

NNPP Chieftain extols Oyo PDP Leader, Olopoeyan leadership qualities

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO