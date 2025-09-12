NUPRC: FG slashes crude oil losses by 50.2% in seven months

.As Renaissance, Navy plan framework to safeguard oil assets

The Nigerian government has made significant strides in reducing crude oil losses, with figures from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission revealing a 50.2 per cent reduction in crude oil losses during the first seven months of 2025.

In a statement on Thursday by the Head of Media and Strategic Communications at NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, it was noted that between January and July 2025, the country lost 2.04 million barrels of crude oil, averaging 9,600 barrels per day, which is the lowest level since 2009 when losses were recorded at 8,500 barrels per day.

This marks an improvement compared to the 4.1 million barrels lost in 2024, which had an average daily loss of 11,300 barrels.

The latest figures also highlight a significant reduction from the record losses of 37.6 million barrels in 2021, when the country lost an average of 102,900 barrels per day.

The current figures represent a 94.57 per cent drop from the losses experienced in 2021.

The statement read, “Between January and July 2025, crude oil losses were contained at 2.04 million barrels, averaging 9,600 barrels per day over the seven-month period. This marks a clear departure from the high-loss years that have long plagued the industry.

“By comparison, the entire 2024 calendar year recorded 4.1 million barrels lost at a daily average of 11,300 barrels. Remarkably, in just the first seven months of 2025, losses were cut by 50.2 per cent, with only 2.04 million barrels lost over the period.

“The figures for the period ending July 2025 also represent a dramatic 94.57 per cent drop in crude oil losses compared to the full year of 2021, when Nigeria lost a staggering 37.6 million barrels at a daily average of 102,900 barrels.”

According to the statement, the progress was made possible by a combination of effective regulatory measures and collaboration with security agencies, oil operators, and local communities.

The NUPRC’s metering audit, aimed at ensuring accurate measurements of production and exports, has played a pivotal role in reducing discrepancies.

NUPRC’s success is also attributed to the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act in 2021, which has significantly contributed to the downward trend in oil losses.

The statement added, “Since the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act in 2021, Nigeria has recorded steady progress in reducing crude oil losses. In 2021, losses stood at 37.6 million barrels, averaging 102,900 barrels per day. By 2022, this dropped to 20.9 million barrels at a daily average of 57,200 barrels.

“The downward trend continued in 2023, with losses reduced to 4.3 million barrels at 11,900 barrels per day. Even more progress was made in 2024, as losses were further contained to 4.1 million barrels, averaging 11,300 barrels per day.”

To further strengthen control measures, NUPRC, under the leadership of Gbenga Komolafe, has approved 37 new crude oil evacuation routes aimed at combating oil theft, the statement noted.

Also, the commission has adopted both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to tackle the issue, continuing to work closely with stakeholders in the oil sector to ensure the country’s resources are better protected.

“The Commission has adopted a balanced mix of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in tackling oil losses. On the kinetic front, the Commission has continued to collaborate closely with security agencies, operators and communities.

“On the non-kinetic front, NUPRC has implemented strategic regulatory measures to close systemic loopholes. One key initiative is the metering audit across upstream facilities to ensure accurate measurement of production and exports,” the statement noted.

The latest figures suggest that Nigeria is on track to maintain the downward trajectory in crude oil losses, signalling a positive outlook for the country’s oil industry.

Earlier in June 2025, the Executive Coordinator of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group, Oyeleke Banmeke, said that crude oil theft in Nigeria has reduced significantly compared to figures recorded about two to three years ago.

Banmeke commended the current administration of President Bola Tinubu for improvements in security along the country’s oil-producing corridors, particularly in the Niger Delta.

However, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and the Nigerian Navy have committed to a partnership to strengthen maritime security that would support improved crude oil and gas production across the company’s operational assets in the Niger Delta.

The commitment was the highlight of a high-level meeting held on Monday at the Nigerian Navy Headquarters in Abuja, where senior executives from Renaissance met with naval leadership to discuss joint efforts to protect critical national infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted energy output.

“Our vision for Nigeria’s energy security is rooted in collaboration,” said Renaissance’s General Manager for Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Igo Weli. “Working closely with the Navy ensures that our operations are protected and our growth trajectory remains stable.”

Weli, accompanied by Renaissance’s Chief Production Officer, Meshach Maichibi, and other senior executives of the company, restated Renaissance’s commitment to partnering with public and private institutions to support the economic growth of Nigeria through improved oil and gas revenue.

Security remains a key concern for operators in the Niger Delta, where infrastructure sabotage and crude oil theft continue to pose risks to production and personnel. Speaking at the meeting, Renaissance’s General Manager for Security, Toye Fatoki, called for enhanced coordination with the Navy to improve surveillance of underwater assets and address maritime threats.

“We are seeing increasingly sophisticated threats to subsea infrastructure and offshore assets,” Fatoki said. “A coordinated response with the Navy is essential, not only to deter criminal activity but to ensure the safe and stable operation of our facilities.”

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, welcomed the partnership initiative and reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to supporting the oil and gas sector. He commended the rapid production turnaround by the company and emphasised the importance of public and private sectors collaboration in achieving national energy objectives and maintaining maritime stability.

At the end of the meeting, both Renaissance and the Nigerian Navy agreed to establish a joint framework for operational coordination, intelligence sharing, and rapid response mechanisms to safeguard oil and gas infrastructure.

Renaissance acquired Shell’s stake in the Shell Petroleum Development Company earlier this year and has positioned itself as Nigeria’s leading indigenous upstream operators. The engagement with the Navy is part of Renaissance’s wider effort to align with government and security institutions to drive sustainable growth in the oil and gas sector.

