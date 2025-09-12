INEC shortlists 14 out of 171 associations for registration as political parties

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has certified the list of 14 out of a total of 171 associations seeking to be registered as political parties.

Making this declaration at the end of its weekly meeting on Thursday, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said the meeting was to review the Commission’s preparation for the forthcoming off-cycle governorship elections and the end of tenure Area Council Election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He added the meeting also considered the report of its committee on the review of letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties.

According to the Commissioner, “a total of 171 requests for registration were received. Each request was assessed on the basis of its prima facie compliance with the provisions of Section 222 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Section 79 (1, 2 and 4) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Clause 2 (i and ii) of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022.

He further explained that out of the total number of applications received, 14 associations have met the requirements to proceed to the next stage while 157 have not, adding that the Commission shall officially communicate the decision arising from today’s meeting to all the associations in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the list of the 14 pre-qualified associations has been published on our website and other official platforms for public information.

Olumekun further noted that in uploading the required information to the portal, the Commission will physically verify all claims by each association in line with its Regulations and Guidelines.

“The final determination of the registrability of the associations as political parties will be made after the physical verification of all their claims to determine compliance with the legal framework.

He announced that the interim Chairmen and Secretaries of the pre-qualified associations are invited to a briefing on Wednesday, 17th September 202,5 at 11 am at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

“We wish to reiterate that party registration is a continuous process under the law. The Commission remains open to the consideration of applications that meet the criteria as provided by law,” he noted.

