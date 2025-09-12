FG signs contract for electricity sustainability in public, private health facilities

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The federal government has signed an across-government and across society compact for the sustainable electrification of public and private health facilities in the country.

Involving the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Federal Ministry of Power, the sub national government, development partners, private sector, service providers ( public and private), the academia and health related civil society organisations, the compact committed the parties to a shared vision of sustained reliable, adequate and affordable supply of energy supply to all health facilities in Nigeria thereby enhancing the quality, accessibility, and reliability of health services and contributing to a healthier, more productive population.

The minister of state for health and social welfare, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, at the Power4Health Dialogue with 3 technical sessions cutting across, strengthening PPP, financing, and inter-sectoral collaboration, in Abuja said: “Our goal is to use the catalysed stakeholders’ commitment and the

mechanisms established by the compact to achieve at least 50% improvements in electricity supply to Nigerian health facilities by 2027”.

Salako, earlier during his opening remarks at the beginning of the dialogue said: “Our health system are not only underpowered, they are inefficiently powered.

“A survey conducted by Sustainable Energy for All in 2021 shows that 40% of the functional PHCs facilities in Nigeria do not have access to electricity with the majority of the remaining 60% receiving not more than 10 hours of daily power supply from various sources. A rapid assessment carried out earlier this year shows that Federal Tertiary Health Institutions require between 3 -8 MW of energy to function optimally.

“The institutions receive an average of 5.3 hours of daily electricity from the national grid, have installed backup capacity of 0.8 – 3.3MW (about 50% backup deficiency), which is 80% generated through diesel engines, spending 20 – 180 million Naira per month to pay for power. 20 – 50% of operating expenses in FTHIs goes into fuel purchase.

“This situation is not different in the private sector with 30% of respondents to a survey conducted in April 2025 by the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria reporting spending 5 – 20 million Naira on electricity monthly”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2