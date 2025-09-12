23 C
September 13, 2025
Latest news

Etsu Nupe, an embodiment of Peace, unity in Nigeria – Idris

by Peter Anayo0278

 

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has described the Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, as an embodiment of peace and unity, and who has worked tirelessly for the development of the Nupe Kingdom, Niger state, and the Nigerian nation.

The Minister, who is also the Kakakin Nupe, while congratulating the revered monarch on his 73rd birthday and 22nd year on the throne as the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, said, “The Etsu Nupe is a stickler for peace and unity, who in the last 22 years has guided Nupeland to unprecedented growth and development.”

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant ( Media) Rabiu Ibrahim, stated that Idris praised the First-Class Monarch’s immense contribution to the Unity of Nigeria, having served in the Nigerian military up to the rank of Brigadier General, and through his subsequent efforts as the Chairman of the Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

“I want to, therefore, wish one of Nigeria’s most amiable, hospitable, and courageous leaders a Happy Birthday, and Allah’s continuous guidance in the onerous task of leading Nupeland and its people, and the strength to continue to work for the overall peace, unity, and the development of Nigeria,” said Idris.

 

