Court jails Ansaru Commander 15 years for illegal mining, terror financing

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted and sentenced Mahmud Usman, a commander of the proscribed terrorist group Ansaru, to 15 years in prison for engaging in illegal mining activities that prosecutors said financed terrorism and kidnappings across Nigeria.

Justice Emeka Nwite delivered the judgment on Thursday after Usman pleaded guilty to the charges.

The judge further ordered that he remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) pending the continuation of his trial on 31 additional terrorism-related counts. The case was adjourned until October 21.

Usman and his co-defendant, Abubakar Abba, are being tried on a 32-count charge filed by the Federal Government through the DSS.

The charges link both men to several deadly terrorist operations, including a 2022 assault on the Nigerian Army’s Wawa Cantonment in Kainji, Niger State, which left numerous casualties.

They are also accused him of masterminding the high-profile July 2022 attack on Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja, which led to the escape of over 600 inmates, many of them hardened criminals and terror suspects.

Court documents allege that the defendants underwent extensive training in weapons handling, bomb-making, and war tactics at terrorist camps, including advanced training from a Mali-based terror network.

Their operations, according to prosecutors, extended beyond Nigeria’s borders, with plans uncovered to attack a uranium facility in Niger Republic.

Among other crimes cited in the charge sheet are multiple cases of kidnapping, including the 2013 abduction of French engineer Francis Collomp and the 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, Magajin Garin Daura.

The duo are also alleged to have carried out armed robberies to fund their terrorist activities.

The DSS maintains that Usman’s use of illegal mining proceeds to acquire arms and logistics underscores the link between resource exploitation and terrorist financing in Nigeria.

