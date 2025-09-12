September 12, 2025
Trending now

Amb. Amafibe denies membership of IRDCUN

Nwosu hails INEC’s recognition of Mark, describes it as major gesture for…

Court jails Ansaru Commander 15 years for illegal mining, terror financing

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 12, 2025

FG signs contract for electricity sustainability in public, private health facilities

Africa’s transition states need $210bn for transformation- AfDB

Senate’s persecution of Natasha a descent into legislative dictatorship, democratic anarchy —…

Enugu wins N100m Model Green State Award as First Lady, unveils nationwide…

NAFDAC seizes N1.2bn worth of unregistered, fake malaria drugs

FG revokes 5% telecom tax on voice, data services

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Court jails Ansaru Commander 15 years for illegal mining, terror financing

by Peter Anayo0135

 

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

 

 

The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted and sentenced Mahmud Usman, a commander of the proscribed terrorist group Ansaru, to 15 years in prison for engaging in illegal mining activities that prosecutors said financed terrorism and kidnappings across Nigeria.

 

Justice Emeka Nwite delivered the judgment on Thursday after Usman pleaded guilty to the charges.

 

The judge further ordered that he remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) pending the continuation of his trial on 31 additional terrorism-related counts. The case was adjourned until October 21.

 

Usman and his co-defendant, Abubakar Abba, are being tried on a 32-count charge filed by the Federal Government through the DSS.

 

The charges link both men to several deadly terrorist operations, including a 2022 assault on the Nigerian Army’s Wawa Cantonment in Kainji, Niger State, which left numerous casualties.

 

They are also accused him of masterminding the high-profile July 2022 attack on Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja, which led to the escape of over 600 inmates, many of them hardened criminals and terror suspects.

 

Court documents allege that the defendants underwent extensive training in weapons handling, bomb-making, and war tactics at terrorist camps, including advanced training from a Mali-based terror network.

 

Their operations, according to prosecutors, extended beyond Nigeria’s borders, with plans uncovered to attack a uranium facility in Niger Republic.

 

Among other crimes cited in the charge sheet are multiple cases of kidnapping, including the 2013 abduction of French engineer Francis Collomp and the 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, Magajin Garin Daura.

 

The duo are also alleged to have carried out armed robberies to fund their terrorist activities.

 

The DSS maintains that Usman’s use of illegal mining proceeds to acquire arms and logistics underscores the link between resource exploitation and terrorist financing in Nigeria.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Rivers cult war claims 3 lives, 3 suspects arrested

Peter Anayo

LASG warns residents against reinfection of wild polio virus

Editor

Ibadan killing: Report of investigation into death of student to be out soon – Oyo CP

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO