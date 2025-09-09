Strike continues as NUPENG, Dangote, FG talks deadlock

.Nigerians back Dangote Refinery on CNG trucks

SYLVESTER AKOR, Abuja with agency reports

Talks between the Federal Government, organised labour, and representatives of the Dangote Group over the strike declared by the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG ended in deadlock on Monday night in Abuja.

The collapse of the meeting convened by the Government means the strike action by oil workers will continue Tuesday with unions vowing to resist what they described as attempt by the Dangote Group to deny Nigerian workers the right to unionise.

The meeting, which was earlier scheduled for 10 am, finally commenced around 5 pm and lingered until almost midnight without any compromise reached by the parties.

However, speaking after the meeting, Acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Benson Upah, confirmed that no agreement was reached due to the uncompromising attitude of Dangote Group’s representative.

“The representative of the Dangote Refinery walked out on the Minister and organised labour. So they walked out, so there was no agreement? No. Even when we bent backward to accommodate his uncompromising behaviour, he still did what he had to do. So we were left with no option but to do the needful,” he said.

Asked what the “needful” meant, he said: “The strike action continues. It takes more than a party to reach a resolution. So whenever the representative of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery sees the need for a meaningful dialogue, why not? We are ready. We are ready any time, even this night.

“If he changes his mind and comes back, that he is ready for discussion. We are here. That is the reason why we are here.”

On concerns about the effect of the strike on the economy and ordinary Nigerians, Upah dismissed attempts to shift the blame to labour stressing “Do not put the Union on the defensive. I want you to speak courageously to the misbehavior of this gentleman.”

In his remarks, President of the NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akporeha, said the strike was in the interest of Nigerians and warned against what he described as “modern-day slavery.”

“The action of Labour is also in the interest of Nigerians. We cannot stand and see an investor whose main purpose is to come and enslave Nigerians. He can not take us back to the dark days of slavery,” he said.

He accused the Dangote Group of attempting to monopolise not only the petroleum sector but also workers’ rights.

“So it is unfortunate that at this point in time, we are having an investor whose main purpose is to say there cannot be union in his establishment. He wants to monopolise the entire system and even monopolise workers alongside with him. This we said no. And it cannot happen during our time,” he declared.

Also speaking, Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, said that the discussions had ended without a resolution but expressed optimism that progress could be made in subsequent engagements.

“The issue is that we have not been able to reach a final agreement on this matter because we had a stalemate and we’re trying to resolve the issues, but it was getting late and most of them were on their way to leave us this night. So, we had to call off the thing till tomorrow,” the minister said.

He appealed for calm and urged both sides to return to the table in good faith.

“Both parties have tried to listen to us, and they have tried to cooperate to the best of their ability, but you know, as negotiation is, there are always issues that people cannot agree to. But we believe that by tomorrow, we should be able to sort out these issues by the grace of God. I want to appeal to everybody to please try to maintain peace. By the grace of God, tomorrow we should be able to get both parties to agree on something that will ensure that the strike is called off,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on Monday declared total solidarity NUPENG.

PENGASSAN, in a statement by its General Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, warned that resistance to unionisation at the refinery would no longer be tolerated, adding that the denial of workers’ rights was a recipe for industrial unrest that could trigger a nationwide fuel crisis.

It read in part: “On behalf of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), we are writing to express our unwavering solidarity with our ally and sister union, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), in their ongoing efforts to secure the rights of tanker drivers who are currently being hired at the Dangote Refinery”.

The association accused Dangote Refinery management of resisting the membership of both PENGASSAN and NUPENG since inception despite several diplomatic interventions.

“We wish to put on record that Dangote refinery management has been resisting potential members of both PENGASSAN and NUPENG from joining the Association since its inception. All diplomatic efforts to persuade the company’s management have so far not yielded the desired result,” he said.

According to him, the refinery’s posture runs contrary to international labour standards and Nigerian laws, adding that the right of workers to organise and collectively bargain is not only a fundamental human right but also essential for promoting fair labour practices, ensuring safety, and upholding dignity in the workplace.

“We stand firmly in support of NUPENG’s call for the full unionisation of not just Petroleum Tankers Drivers but all employees of the refinery and its allied companies. This is in accordance with the principles set forth by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and in line with Nigerian labour laws,” Okugbawa said.

The union threatened to escalate the matter should the current impasse persist.

“Should the ongoing situation persist without a resolution, PENGASSAN will be left with no option but to join in shutting down the refinery operations as a last resort to protect our members’ rights and interests,” the statement read.

He said that resolving the lingering labour crisis at Dangote Refinery requires sincere and urgent dialogue.

“We therefore urge all stakeholders to engage in immediate and constructive dialogue to address these pressing issues. Failure to recognised and respect the rights of workers to unionise will have consequences that extend beyond Dangote’s refinery workplace, thereby impacting all facets of our industry.

“In unity, we advocate for the rights of all workers and pledge our support to NUPENG in this vital mission. Together, we will work towards an equitable and just labour environment for all employees at Dangote Refinery,” PENGASSAN said.



Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have rallied behind the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in the wake of opposition from the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over the refinery’s proposed deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution.

NUPENG’s declaration of a nationwide strike in protest against the initiative has ignited widespread debate across digital platforms, with timelines on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn flooded with commentary, many of which favour the refinery’s move towards cleaner and more efficient fuel logistics.

For many Nigerians, this is not just a battle between a union and a private company; it is a fight over the future of fuel distribution, efficiency, and the nation’s economic direction.

Some social media users were frustrated by what they see as decades of union dominance and disruption.

On X, @olat187 noted, “Nigerians stand with @DangoteGroup. @officialNUPENG9 has been making the lives of Nigerians unbearable for years.” James O. echoed this sentiment more profoundly, stating, “Nigerians, the ONLY business leader and saviour we have that keeps ordinary citizens surviving is @DangoteGroup. Nigerians are fully behind you all. If they like they should go on strike, gone are those days, Nigerians are growing beyond all this.”

Industry professionals and commentators are also weighing in with sharp rebukes of NUPENG’s stance. Prof Olushola Bamidele drew an analogy that resonated widely: “So, if I come up with a business innovation, and it threatens your own business, you can try to force me to abandon my innovation? I sell ogbono seed in my village to middle men who take them to the city. I decide one day to buy a pick-up van so I can deliver to the customer directly in the city. Should the middle man fight me or find a way to survive? I don’t understand the logic of this impending NUPENG strike.”

Similarly, Dr. Tosan Harriman pointed out, “For a very long time it is obvious @officialNUPENG9 is spoiling for war over their restricted role in the present dynamics. They don’t think about the people, just self.”

Other social media users called out what they viewed as manipulation and sabotage attempts. @Joguns argued, “#DangoteRefinery is a private biz. Just like private universities reserve the right to join ASUU strikes, @AlikoDangote should be allowed to run his business legally and for the benefit of Nigerians.”

Tzalmon was even more suspicious, suggesting that “these unions are solely focused on exploiting the people. I can’t help but question whether the @DangoteGroup truck accidents are orchestrated to sabotage the company.”

On Facebook, Gbenga Emmanuel opined that “this is the part where @DangoteGroup should motivate some private individuals to invest in filling stations that will be loyal to it across the country since @officialNUPENG9 and @PETROAN are moving crazy.”

The larger concern about foreign influence also surfaced in the debate.

Ebere Anosike observed that “it seems NLC & NUPENG are being used to sabotage Dangote Refinery and thus Nigeria’s economy to save Western refineries that are worrying about declining fuel imports. The more worrying aspect is NUPENG workers might not even know they’re being used by unseen hands controlling their top officials. A serious country would quickly investigate them for possible economic treason.”

On Instagram, Adesuyi bluntly remarked, “For years @officialNUPENG9 don show Nigerians sege. Now that there’s competition they can’t withstand it. Anyways Nigerians will stand with @DangoteGroup.”

Tech-driven voices on X also chimed in, with @NaijaLogistics saying, “Union should not hold the country to ransom. Dangote’s game is innovation—let’s embrace progress, not protest.”

As one LinkedIn user put it, “Disruptive? Yes. But anything revolutionary faces resistance. What Dangote is doing will be studied in business schools around the world.”

