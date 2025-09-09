September 9, 2025
‎Presidency sacks VP Shettima’s top aide, Fegho Umunubo ‘with immediate effect’

The Presidency on Monday sacked Special the Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President), Fegho John Umunubo
with immediate effect.

He removal which was contained in a terse statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye Director of Information and Public Relations State House however, did not give any reason.

Titled Disengagement of Fegho John Umunubo, it read: “Stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy, at home and abroad, as well as the general public are hereby notified that FEGHO JOHN UMUNUBO, who hitherto had served as the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President), has been disengaged with immediate effect.

“Kindly note that he no longer represents this administration in any capacity.

“Henceforth, anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President Tinubu’s administration does so at his or her own risk.

“We urge all stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy to be so guided”.

