Over 3.8m Nigerians Registered in ongoing Voter Exercise-INEC

….Warns against underage registration

Ignatius Okorocha,Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that more than 3.8 million Nigerians have registered to vote just three weeks into its ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

Making this declaration in a statement on Monday,INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information & Voter Education, Sam Olumekun, said the figure includes both online pre-registrations and in-person registrations.

According to the Commissioner, “as at Sunday, September 7, 2025, a total of 3,544,850 citizens had completed online pre-registration, which opened on August 18.

“Of this number, 1,709,933 (48.24%) are male while 1,834,917 (51.76%) are female.

“Youths dominate the exercise, with 2,291,809 (64.65%) between ages 18–34, while 882,441 (24.89%) are students.”

Continuing he said, “On the in-person front, which commenced August 25, INEC reported that as of September 4, 288,614 Nigerians had completed their registration.

“Out of these, 132,634 (45.96%) are male and 155,980 (54.04%) are female.

“Again, young Nigerians led the charge, with 215,414 (74.64%) between ages 18–34 and 114,150 (39.55%) identified as students.”

Olumekun confirmed that a state-by-state breakdown by gender, age, occupation, and disability has been uploaded to the Commission’s website for public scrutiny.

While commending Nigerians and civic groups for mobilising participation, INEC issued a stern warning: only citizens aged 18 and above are eligible to register.

The Commission condemned attempts to register underage persons “in anticipation of turning 18 before the 2027 general elections,” stressing that such acts remain illegal.