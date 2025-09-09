September 9, 2025
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 9, 2025

Withdraw 5% tax on petroleum products within 14 days or face nationwide…

Over 3.8m Nigerians Registered in ongoing Voter Exercise-INEC

FG unveils N2.9bn health initiative to reduce maternal, newborn deaths

Group urges govt to invest more in music industry as it honours…

Tinubu working hard to engender responsible borrowing in addressing Nigeria’s debt burden…

Direct distribution of fuel: Nigerians rally behind Dangote Refinery as NUPENG threatens…

Obi to FG: Declare war on insecurity now

Ogun is Nigeria’s top investment destination, Gov Abiodun tells AfCFTA panel in…

‎Presidency sacks VP Shettima’s top aide, Fegho Umunubo ‘with immediate effect’

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Ogun is Nigeria’s top investment destination, Gov Abiodun tells AfCFTA panel in Algiers

by Editor0140

 

…showcases Ogun investment opportunities

 

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has told the international community that Ogun State is actively breaking trade barriers through bold initiatives designed to attract investment and deepen trade.

Governor Abiodun stated this while participating in a high-level panel session titled “Investment Showcase: Unveiling Opportunities from Select African & Caribbean Sub-Sovereigns” at the ongoing IATF25 in Algiers, Algeria.

Reaffirming Ogun State’s position as Nigeria’s leading investment destination, Governor Abiodun highlighted the pivotal role of subnationals in driving the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He noted that despite Africa’s enormous potential, intra-continental trade still accounts for only about 15 percent of total trade, largely due to weak infrastructure, cumbersome regulations, and fragmented value chains.

According to him, Ogun State’s blueprint for economic transformation includes multi-modal infrastructure development: the Gateway International Cargo Airport, Ijebu-Ode and Kajola Dry Ports, over 1,200 kilometres of upgraded roads, and expanded gas reticulation networks.

The blueprint, he said, also includes economic development clusters and free trade zones, including the Remo Economic Development Cluster, anchored by the newly licensed Gateway International Airport; the Ijebu Economic Development Cluster, with proximity to the Dangote Refinery and Agro-Allied Industries; the Agbara Industrial Cluster; the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone; and several other hubs designed to support co-location, shared utilities, and value-chain optimization.

In addition, Ogun State has simplified processes for investors through the One-Stop Investment Center (OgunInvest) and a GIS-enabled Land Bank covering 300,000 hectares of pre-verified land, enabling faster permits, titles, and approvals.

The governor also listed the chief attractions of Ogun State to include policy certainty, with frameworks under the 2019 PPP Law, risk-sharing partnerships with AfDB and IFAD, and structured government-industry dialogue, as well as Ogun State’s strategic location, with seamless access to Lagos ports, ECOWAS markets, and the Benin Republic border for regional distribution.

He stated that with these interventions, Ogun State is positioning itself as Nigeria’s foremost AfCFTA hub—where scale, speed, and certainty converge to unlock shared prosperity for Africa.

Related posts

Lagos to earn $250million annually from leather hub named after Remi Tinubu

Peter Anayo

Leadway Assurance emerges insurance partner of Lagos International Trade Fair 2025.

Kelvin Egerue

Anambra : WAN developer empowers 300 with land, condemns get rich quick syndrome mindset of youths

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO