Nigeria leads 6 African countries to global gas summit in Italy

Nigeria will lead six other African countries to the forthcoming global gas summit scheduled to hold from September 9 to 12 in Milan, Italy

The African contingent, comprising Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Mauritius, Libya, and Congo, will join representatives from 143 countries across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America for the Gastech Exhibition and Conference.

The event will bring together industry-leading CEOs, government ministers, policymakers, and innovators to drive immediate action on pressing energy challenges and foster partnerships that support long-term ambitions.

Nigeria’s delegation will speak on the nation’s strategic gas agenda across four critical areas: natural gas and LNG, artificial intelligence-powered energy solutions, climate technology, and Hydrogen.

According to Mrs Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), the company will feature prominently at the summit.

She explained that several senior executives of the company would join panel sessions on strategic issues shaping the global energy industry.

‘’NLNG Managing Director, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, will speak on Sept. 11 at a panel discussion on the theme, Advancing Progress on Methane Abatement through Strategic Cooperation and the Mobilisation of Finance and Technologies.’

“The managing director will highlight the company’s leadership in sustainability, climate action, and collaboration with partners to reduce methane emissions in line with global decarbonation goals,” she stated.

Palmer-Ikuku added that the company’s Deputy Managing Director, Olakunle Osobu, would also feature in a panel, speaking on “Operational Excellence through the Application of Artificial Intelligence Technologies.”

She further noted that NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs Sophia Horsfall, would speak in a session on “Nurturing the Workforce of Tomorrow through Upskilling and Retention Strategies.”

“She will provide insights into NLNG’s people-centred initiatives and the company’s long-term investment in human capital development as a driver of Nigeria’s sustainable energy future,” she said.

Other notable speakers from the company include Mr Nnamdi Anowi, General Manager, Production, who will participate in the Gastech Future Leaders session for young professionals aspiring careers at NLNG, among others.

NAN reports that the conference will provide Nigeria with an opportunity to build strategic alliances, foster actionable dialogue, and accelerate the transition towards a resilient, low-carbon energy future.

The Nigerian contingent includes Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas); Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power; and Sen. John Enoh, Minister of State for Industry.

The team also includes Mr Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), among others.