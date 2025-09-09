Humanitarian Champion, Amb. Gift Emmanuel marks  birthday, holds massive empowerment programme

Friends and associates of the Executive Director, Promiseland Foundation, Amb. Gift Emmanuel has rolled out the red carpet for her celebration as she marks her birthday today.

Popularly known for her advocacy for and activities towards improved welfare for the weak and vulnerable, Amb. Emmanuel has been receiving goodwill messages from associates and people whose lives she has greatly impacted.

Her intervention has largely targeted the empowerment of women and improved livelihood and nutrition for children.

Not long ago, she was honoured at the Humanitarian Awards, Magazine and Summit (HAMS) as Philanthropist of the Year in recognition of her giant strides in the humanitarian sector.

This is not unconnected to why she has received an avalanche of goodwill messages through texts, calls and social media posts.

A compassionate change maker, she has brought hope to the vulnerable through many efforts, including the monthly distribution of food items and other relief materials, in which hundreds of persons benefit.

Promiseland Foundation has also supported physically challenged persons through the donation of relief materials and cash payments to make life much better for them.

In celebration of her birthday, she has concluded arrangements to roll out a massive empowerment scheme where hundreds of people will benefit.

On Saturday, September 13, she will disburse several empowerment kits in Abuja as a means of giving beneficiaries the opportunity for self-reliance and access to decent living.

Items to be distributed include 50 sewing machines, 30 hair washers, 30 dryers and 20 grinding machines.

Others are 20 corn grinding machines, 15 clippers, and free registration to enroll in catering school, where 50 persons will emerge as beneficiaries. This is open to the public, as numerous other items will be disbursed.