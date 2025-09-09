Group urges govt to invest more in music industry as it honours 12 highlife music legends

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

It was a night of entertainment, high emotions and merriment as the World ICON Enter10ment platform at the weekend honoured and celebrated 12 highlife music legends for their contributions to the music industry and Nigeria at large through their music.

The music icons, both living and dead were honoured and encomium poured on them during the maiden edition of the South East and South South Highlife Legendary Concert and Awards night organised by the World ICON Enter10ment in Port Harcourt.

Daily Champion reports that Jack West Omeodu, Chief Steven Osita Osadebe, Cardinal Rex Lawson, Victor Uwaifo, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha and Celestine Ukwu were honoured with posthumous highlife legendary awards.

Meanwhile, Chief Bright Chimezie, Elder Fubara Orutugu, Madam Theresa Onuora, Chief Barrister S. Smooth, Chief Paulson Kalu were physically present at the event and were honoured and celebrated.

The event brought together highlife music icons, enthusiasts of the genre and dignitaries across South East, South South regions and the nation, including legendary Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, Governor of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, PMAN, in Rivers State, Moses Mabadeje.

Top comedians, highlife music artistes and entertainers such as KO Baba, Akpan Okon, Induz, Wizard Chan, Umu Obiligbo, Chido Obidiegwu, Ojete (the Drunk), SoulPlusMusic Band, Big6 Band, Kings Band and Dream Band, including the convener, Ambassador Dr. Nwagbo Eberechukwu Barnabas among others all thrilled the mammoth crowd through their performances at the event.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the event, founder/President of the World ICON Enter10ment, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Belburge International Limited (Customs Bonded Terminal), Amb. Dr. Nwagbo Eberechukwu Barnabas, said he was inspired to put up the programme due to his passion and love for highlife music especially those that improved and promoted the nation’s cultural heritage.

Amb. Barnabas who is also the CEO of Roseluxe Hotel Limited, and Irish Homes Limited (a real estate firm), said “The South East and South South Highlife legendary Concert and Awards was basically to honour and celebrate legends in the industry.

These legends, after making us proud, most of them are not actually living wonderful lives so, we decided to bring them to the limelight, support them and also celebrate them.

“I must say that I feel fulfilled after the event. Because I am a lover of music. I grew up as a young man playing highlife music, I have done rehearsals with Late Gentleman Mike Ejeagha about 20 years ago in Enugu State so, the passion has been there.

“We love every genre — hip-hop, Afrobeat…. they all have their place. But there’s something about highlife that speaks differently.

It carries maturity, soothes the soul, brings nostalgia, and reminds us of the joy we saw in our parents as they danced, laughed, and celebrated when we were younger.

“At the event, we sang along, we laughed, we felt the culture and we went home refreshed and happy.”

Dr. Banny, as he is fondly called used the medium to call on both the Federal and State governments to partner with the World ICON Enter10ment platform in encouraging highlife music legends, also urging them to invest in the music industry.

“I am appealing to the government to partner with us to ensure this brand is upheld because it’s for humanity.

The programme is about remembering and celebrating our legends. This is the maiden edition, and we intend to make it an annual event, and we believe that by next year, the government will be fully involved.

“So, we are calling on the government to come and support the World ICON Enter10ment in improving the lives of our music legends, and encouraging those who want to join highlife music.”

He however, advised current and upcoming musicians not to forget their cultural heritage, rather they should promote it, encouraging them to do more of highlife music.

Our Correspondent reports that the award recipients, Chief Bright Chimezie, Elder Fubara Orutugu, Chief Paulson Kalu and Madam Theresa Onuora, including the families of the departed legends, in their separate speeches thanked the organisers led by Amb. Barnabas for honouring and celebrating them.

Bright Chimezie said, “I had to cancel every other engagement I have to make sure I am here today to receive this award in person since I am still alive.

It is unprecedented that legends are being honoured and celebrated this way in Nigeria, and this is coming from young set of people.

“This award means the world to me, and I believe its same to my colleagues. Because you remembered and honoured me and other highlife music legends, God and men shall remember, honour and celebrate you.”

High points of the event was the marking of a special birthday celebration of the convener of the event and founder/President of the World ICON Enter10ment, as well as the special performances by the legendary awardees; Chief Bright Chimezie, Elder Fubara Orutugu, Madam Theresa Onuora, Chief Paulson Kalu among others.