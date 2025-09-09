FG unveils N2.9bn health initiative to reduce maternal, newborn deaths

.As Lagos disburses N1.52bn retirement bonds to 798 retirees

The Federal Government has begun the nationwide distribution of essential maternal and child health commodities as part of renewed efforts to reduce maternal and newborn deaths.

The distribution was coordinated by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency in collaboration with development partners in Abuja on Tuesday.

The reorter learnt that the Maternal and Neonatal Health commodities distributed were worth N2.9bn across 10 states.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, Nigeria’s figures show a maternal mortality rate of 576 per 100,000 live births, the fourth highest on Earth.

Each year, approximately 262,000 babies die at birth, the world’s second-highest national total. Infant mortality currently stands at 69 per 1,000 live births, while for under-fives it rises to 128 per 1,000 live births.

It said more than half of the under-five deaths – 64 per cent – result from malaria, pneumonia, or diarrhoea.

Investment in this sector has been high in recent years, although the proportion of patients able to access appropriate treatment remains low.

The Federal Government’s new initiative is therefore seen as a critical step to bridge gaps, reduce stock-outs, and give frontline health workers the tools they need to save lives.

Speaking at the flag-off in Abuja, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NPHCDA, Muyi Aina, stressed that the initiative was designed to save lives, close service delivery gaps, and support states in strengthening primary healthcare systems.

According to Aina, reducing maternal and newborn deaths remains a pressing national priority.

He explained that the first phase will target 21 categories of essential maternal and neonatal health commodities, to be distributed first across 10 states, Bauchi, Borno, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Plateau, Yobe, and Zamfara.

The distribution of MNH commodities will cover a total of 1,936 primary healthcare facilities across 80 Local Government Areas nationwide.

The rollout is being implemented by zones to ensure equitable access and prioritisation of high-need areas.

In the North West Zone, 940 Primary Health Centres in 44 LGAs are set to benefit, while the North East Zone will cover 756 PHCs in 29 LGAs.

The North Central Zone will receive supplies in 124 PHCs across five LGAs, and the South East Zone will benefit from 116 PHCs in two LGAs.

The ED added that commodities are being delivered alongside training for health workers, equipment supply, and infrastructure upgrades to ensure quality care for mothers and newborns.

While the Federal government is providing leadership, he stressed that sustainability depends on states and local governments.

“The states have the primary responsibility for service delivery. This is an intervention by the Federal Government to fill some gaps and show the kind of difference they can make, so that states will take it on,” he said.

Aina acknowledged Nigeria’s maternal mortality figures remain unacceptably high and often underreported.

“Regardless of where you look, too many women die needlessly from preventable causes.

“Whether you cite a figure of 500 or more per 100,000 live births, the truth is that even 10 is uncalled for.”

He said the government will begin annual tracking of maternal mortality to refine strategies, “If our strategy is working, we double down. If it’s not working, we pivot as appropriate,” he added.

On sustainability, Aina disclosed that agreements had been reached with States to ensure continuity, “Part of the reason why it’s taken us a bit of time to push this out is we wanted that commitment from states that they are going to make this sustainable.

“The funding for these commodities should come from that level,” the ED explained, noting that planning for the next phase of distribution has already begun.

The representative from the World Health Organisation, Mary Brantwo, described the commodities as tools of hope, dignity, and survival that represent a shared commitment to safeguarding mothers and newborns.

Brantwo commended NPHCDA for ensuring that supplies reach the communities where they are most needed.

“This handover is a testament to the power of partnership, and to the progress that is possible when we align our efforts with national priorities and global standards,” she noted.

The representative from the United Nations Population Fund, Achu Lordfred, said the intervention aligns with UNFPA’s focus on preventing maternal deaths, promoting family planning, and ending gender-based violence.

He highlighted recent support for life-saving interventions such as heat-stable carbetocin, which reduces maternal deaths and expressed hope the commodities would “accelerate progress in reducing maternal and newborn deaths in our frontline facilities.”

However, The Lagos State Government on Monday presented retirement bond certificates worth N1.52 billion to 798 retirees from the state’s public service, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of workers after service.

The event, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, marked the 110th batch of beneficiaries under the state’s Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Director General of the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr. Babalola Obilana, said the ceremony was a reflection of government’s consistency in honouring its obligations.

According to him, the exercise “signifies the fulfilment of obligations under the Contributory Pension Scheme, ensuring that our dear retirees receive the retirement benefits they have worked hard for throughout their careers.”

Obilana noted that Lagos has built one of the most effective pension systems in Nigeria, despite economic challenges.

He stressed that LASPEC has worked closely with Pension Fund Administrators, Annuity Service Providers and government ministries to ensure seamless processing of benefits.

The DG explained that the Commission has consistently ensured prompt payments, a record which has distinguished Lagos from many other states.

The 110th batch, he said, joined a long list of retirees who received their entitlements without delay, thereby reinforcing trust in the CPS.

To further strengthen pension administration, he said LASPEC has introduced training and sensitization programmes targeted at directors, human resources officers and pension desk officers across the service.

Obilana said these initiatives were designed to equip officers with practical skills to handle pension matters efficiently and prevent unnecessary delays in the future.

He added that the Commission is also focusing on financial literacy for retirees to help them make informed decisions about their post-service investments.

Obilana explained that LASPEC intended to broaden its outreach efforts, providing retirees with advisory support and resources to plan better for long-term security.

The DG praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for prioritising pension obligations despite competing demands on state resources.

He also commended LASPEC staff for their tireless efforts, describing their dedication as the backbone of the Commission’s achievements.