September 9, 2025
Energy

DAPPMAN calls for calm, dialogue, and collaboration among stakeholders in the oil and gas industry

by Editor0120

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has observed with deep concern the rising tension within the downstream oil and gas industry and the possibility of an industrial action that could disrupt national petroleum supply and distribution.

As responsible stakeholders in this vital sector of the Nigerian economy, we recognize the central importance of industrial harmony to the stability of the industry, the protection of jobs, and the sustenance of revenues accruable to the nation. The potential impact of any strike on ordinary Nigerians, businesses, and government finances cannot be overstated.

DAPPMAN therefore appeals to all parties involved to exercise utmost restraint and embrace constructive dialogue as the most effective means of resolving disagreements. In particular, DAPPMAN calls for the urgent intervention of the Federal Government in addressing the concerns of all aggrieved persons. We firmly believe that engagement at the roundtable will yield lasting solutions and prevent avoidable disruptions in the sector.

Our Association’s consistent position has always been to collaborate with government, labour unions, investors, and other critical stakeholders, to create a win-win situation that sustains investment, protects workers’ rights, and guarantees uninterrupted supply of petroleum products nationwide.

We humbly urge all parties to sheath their swords, avoid actions that could escalate the situation, and allow room for negotiations that will address concerns in a fair, balanced, and sustainable manner.

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria remains committed to playing a constructive role in facilitating peace, cooperation, and progress in the oil and gas sector for the ultimate benefit of Nigeria and her citizens

 

