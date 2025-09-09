2025 Convention:  Nnokwa Progress Union UK Branch honors Benedict Oramah and others

Nnokwa Progress Union UK Branch/Chapter recently held her 2025 Convention that attracted dignitaries from 3 different continents.

The event featured colorful cultural display, presentations of the state of the Union/account of the association, Iriji ofuo, presentations of special awards to citizens from across the globe, recognition of patrons, and matrons, and finally massage from homeland, Nnokwa.

The NPU UK International Convention started with an opening prayer said by Reverend Caleb Anaka, who prayed for the success of the entire convention.

Afterward, the chairman of the organizing committee, Hon. Chibuzor Ibezim, welcome delegates, members, and the August visitors to the occasion. He thanked all for turning up in their numbers to honor the occasion. Mr Donald Ekwueme, a member of the team, further enumerated the history of the NPU UK chapter and their formative stage and thanked the founding fathers of the branch for their hard work in sustaining the branch to this enviable state.

On his part, the branch secretary, Chinaza Agboukwu, read the minutes of last year convention and, in conclusion, states that the state of the union of NPU UK Chapter is very good and great.

There was a cultural display and dances by Ndi Iyom Di NPU UK chapter.

The Umu-Okpu led by Ms Obianuju Ezeanyika presented various traditional Kolanut and garden-eggs, while the Iyom Di led by Mrs Adaobi Orji equally presented their kolanut and garden-eggs to usher in the celebration proper.

The traditional breaking of the kolanut was performed by the special guest of honor, Prince Dr Uchenna Ezeagwu.

The NPU branch/chapter chairman, Mr ifeanyi Ezenwanne, in his welcome address, read by his vice chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Udeh, thanked God almighty, for granting us grace to witness this great day, expressing special appreciation to all members who came in their numbers to honor the event. He was particularly excited about the international guests from the different continents and our homeland, Nnokwa, and Nigeria. In conclusion, he promised that the event would be worth the sacrifices and wished our international guests smoother, travel back to their different continents afterward.

After the chairman opening/welcome remarks, their was yet another cultural dance by the NPU UK youths. It was an impressive display of youthful acrobatics display of disparity and strength.

Afterward, it was the time for the blessing and traditional cutting and eating of the new yam in accordance with the culture and traditions of Nnokwa ancestry.

Prince Uchenna Ezeagwu, who performed the role, thanked Chukwu okike abiama for the bountiful harvest and peace of our dear town, Nnokwa, Idemili South LGA Anambra State, Nigeria. In performing this onerous task, he reminded our citizens that, a week earlier, our Igwe Nnokwa, HRH, Igwe E. E. Ajamma, Oranyelu 1V had led the entire town to perform the Iriji 2025 festival, which he had earlier attended before jetting out to the UK to honor the invitation.

Dignitaries who flew in from different countries and continents took time to express the symbolism of the Iriji festivals. Mr Steve Oba Okwuba, who flew in from Italy, thanked the organizers of the convention and prayed for the sustainability of the standards and success witness. He particularly enjoyed the roasted yam and roasted plantain served with the pepper native stew/sauce. He reminisces on the ways our fathers before us looked forward to welcoming and participating in the annual Iriji (new yam festival) back home in Nnokwa. Other speakers spoke in like manner.

The high point of the convention was the special awards and recognition given to members of the community in the Uk and from different continents global.

Leading the distinguished awardees was the Afrexim Bank President, Professor Okey Benedict Oramah, CON, GCON, his wife, Mrs Chinelo Oramah, for the excellent job and transformation of the international financial institution, he headed in Cairo Egypt. Other awards went to Late HRH Igwe C. O. Ezeagwu, Oranyelu 111 (Posthumous Service Award), Prince Dr Uchenna Ezeagwu, Chairman Nnokwa Microfinance Bank Ltd, equally picked an award. Other awardees were Dr. Jude Ezeh, a consultant pediatrician, @ Queen Elizabeth Hospital, London, Engr Chinedu Orji, a Uk Chartered Engineer, Chief Tony Ibeanu, Ichie Ota, CEO, 4 Seasons Hotel n Suites, Lagos, Pst John Achu, Uk based business mogul, Mr Ifeanyi Ezenwanne, Chairman NPU UK Branch, Chief Ndubuisi Udeh, Vice chairman, NPU UK chapter, others are Ms Uju Anyika, Uk health professionals, Mrs Chika Oba-Okwuba amongst others.

The awardees thanked the NPU UK chapter for counting them worthy of the honors.

In his special presentation, the special guest of honor who also doubles as the chairman of the board of directors of the town’s bank ran through the financials of the bank and reassure the investors and citizens and friends of Nnokwa Microfinance Bank Ltd that the bank is doing well and a good place to invest in. He used the opportunity to invite them to consider investing in the bank soonest to take advantage of the profitable returns and dividends yields at the end of every year.

Others friends from brotherly town of Ora-eri, Chf Lawrence Okoye and Dozie Obiejesi were on hand to encourage ndi Nnokwa.

In his closing remarks, Mr ifeanyi Ezenwanne thanked all that came to honor their invitation and pray that God will replenish their pockets and grant them journey mercy back to their respective base.

Pastor John Achu prayed for God’s grace and showers of blessing upon all of us until meet again next year during the next year’s convention and grace to arrive our respective destinations safely.

The convention officials ended on a joyous note and the after party commenced.