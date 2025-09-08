Victims of Owo massacre “ll get justice, says Aiyedatiwa, I’ ll prioritise security

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at the weekend reaffirmed his administration’s determination to secure justice for the victims of the June 5, 2022, terrorist attack in Owo.

Besides, he said, security remains a top priority for the state.

Aiyedatiwa spoke at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Akure, during the 15th Episcopal Anniversary and 35th Priestly Ordination Anniversary of the Bishop of Ondo Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Ayodeji Arogundade, on Saturday, where he was the special guest of honour.

The governor eulogized Bishop Arogundade as a beacon of hope and an embodiment of peace, justice, and human dignity, whose pastoral leadership has positively impacted countless lives in Ondo State and beyond.

He also commended the Catholic Church for its pivotal role in advancing education, healthcare, and social development in the state.

On his administration’s efforts to strengthen security, Aiyedatiwa said 75 high-grade Hilux vehicles equipped with modern security gadgets were recently procured to support security agencies.

In addition, he said the state provides monthly logistics to security operatives, a move he said has positioned Ondo State as one of the safest in Nigeria.

His words, “The combined effect of this collaboration is the wide acknowledgement of Ondo State as one of the most secure and safest in Nigeria.

While our people carry on their daily businesses with a sense of safety, it has also translated to massive investors coming to do business in Ondo State,” he said.

The governor recounted the tragic attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where terrorists armed with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and rifles killed about 40 worshippers, lamenting that dozens of survivors still bear the scars of the incident.

He further disclosed that security agencies, through joint federal and state efforts, have arrested suspects linked to the attack, including Idris Omeiza, Al-Quasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris, and Momoh Abubakar.

“We pray that the memories of the Owo victims be blessed forever.

As we continue to seek justice for them, let us stand together against terror’s might and other forms of criminality.

In unity and love, we will find the strength to heal the wounds, mend broken hearts, and ensure a safer Sunshine State,” the governor declared.

Bishop Arogundade at the occasion, thanked the people and government for returning missionary schools to the church, pledging that the institutions would continue to provide quality education anchored on strong moral values to groom future leaders.

While reflecting on 35 years of his priesthood and 15 years as Bishop of the Ondo Diocese, Bishop Arogundade urged newly ordained priests to remain steadfast in their devotion to God and service to humanity.

The anniversary event attracted dignitaries, clergy, and faithful adherents from across Nigeria, who gathered to celebrate the bishop’s decades of service to the church and community.

