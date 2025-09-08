UBA extends N157bn Rights Issue for 2 weeks

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has notified its shareholders, the Nigerian Exchange Limited, stakeholders, and the general public that the acceptance/application period for its ongoing Rights Issue, initially scheduled to close on Friday, September 5, 2025, has been extended by two weeks.

It will now close on Friday, September 19, 2025, following the receipt of approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a statement on the NGX, UBA explained that “This extension is aimed at providing shareholders with additional time to fully exercise their rights and participate in the Rights Issue. The Bank remains committed to ensuring that all shareholders are adequately carried along in the process and can maximize the benefits of the Rights Issue.

Recall that the Issue opened on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

This Rights Issue represents the second tranche under the Bank’s ₦400 billion Equity Shelf Programme, which was duly registered with the SEC.

The Programme is designed to ensure compliance with the new minimum capital requirements stipulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while also supporting UBA’s strategic expansion objectives and long-term value creation for shareholders.

