Tinubu and the imperative of state police

Certainly, President Bola Tinubu gave many concerned Nigerians cause for optimism regarding a possible end to the lingering but devastating security challenges confronting the country since the formation of Boko Haram in 2009.

We totally welcome the President’s declaration that the establishment of state police in no distant future, should constitute part of his ordered comprehensive review of the nation’s security architecture and strategies to confront the worsening insecurity that had taken its toll on both human and material resources.

In the President’s words:

“I am reviewing all the aspects of security; I have to create a state police. We are looking at that holistically. We will defeat insecurity. We must protect our children, our people, our livelihood, our places of worship, and our recreational spaces. They can’t intimidate us”.

The Commander-in-Chief, elaborated on the imperative of security outfits at the sub national levels in line with federal best practices globally, when he played host to a high powered delegation of eminent citizens of Katsina state led by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda at the State House, Abuja, recently.

Apparently, the visit is connected with the recent massacre of over 40 Muslim worshippers in Malumfashi by blood thirsty bandits, an incident that attracted national and global outrage and condemnation.

We strongly believe that the creation of state police at this critical time of the nation’s history has become a necessity and should be devoid of politics for the government to actively discharge its constitutional primary responsibility of safeguarding the welfare and security of citizens who have been at the receiving end of the bloody campaign by terrorists, kidnappers, bandits and cultists.

The President’s contention that the current security challenges confronting the country are surmountable despite our porous borders and other inherited weaknesses though the truth but can only be achieved if the relevant stakeholders had done the needful long before now.

Specifically, in our view, the contentious issue of state police ought to have been addressed before now if the Presidency, National Assembly, Governors and State Legislature had worked in harmony to ensure an amendment of the 1999 Constitution that would have effectively paved the way for the birth of state police to operate side by side with the Nigeria Police Force.

All that is required is an amendment of Section 214 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which stipulates that: ‘There shall be a police force for Nigeria, which shall be known as the Nigeria Police Force, and subject to the provisions of this section no other police force shall be established for the Federation or any part thereof’.

Therefore, it is quite clear that the divergence of opinions by the relevant stakeholders on the controversial issue, has been the major obstacle militating against establishment of state police since the return to democratic governance on May 29, 1999 despite overwhelming evidence that the existing federal policing structure cannot tackle insecurity ravaging many parts of the country coupled with the fact that no meaningful social, economic and technological transformation can be accomplished in an atmosphere of fear and incessant killings which has been the nation’s lot.

No doubt, it is this seeming lack of consensus among the relevant stakeholders that informed Mr. President’s dismay over the continued politicisation of the proposed state police and his insistence that the exigencies of security in some states require the deployment of outfits that understand the terrain and the peculiar culture of the people and can easily network at the grassroots.

Consequently, in our view, no patriot should continue to live in self-delusion that the worsening security challenges can be contained by the combined efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the existing central police alone without the active collaboration and participation by equally well funded police outfits at the sub-national level.

It is also against this backdrop that we consider recent lamentation of Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, that he knows the exact places where the bandits hide but could not act because security officers in Zamfara take orders only from their superiors in Abuja, as food for thought, and requires urgent necessary action by relevant stakeholders to make the establishment of state police a reality.

Lawal, in a viral video declared: “I swear to Almighty Allah, wherever a bandit leader is in Zamfara State, I know it; If he goes out, I know; With my phone, I can show you where they are today but we cannot do anything beyond our powers”, boasting that he could wipe out banditry in the state within two months if he is given control over security agencies. We are deeply worried that Zamfara, Katsina, Borno, Benue and Plateau States among others had faced the worst security crises in northern Nigeria for several years with kidnappings, killings, and mass displacement of citizens while the governors remain helpless on account of the absence of constitutional backing for state police.

In Benue State alone, no fewer than 76 security personnel were murdered by terrorists in the past one year.

Regrettably also, operatives of already established state security outfits like Amotekun, Ebube Agu and Vigilante groups are not permitted to wield sophisticated weapons that can match those of the terrorists and bandits even though the governors are tagged Chief Security Officers.

In other words, Lawal’s claim that: “Most of the time I shed tears for my people, because I see the problem but I cannot order the security men to act in time,” doesn’t amount to crying wolf where none exist, but a matter of fact across the 36 states where their respective Commissioners of Police, CPs take instructions directly from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun even in emergency and crisis situations.

Similarly, his narration of repeated attacks on residents and slow response by security operatives on account of awaiting clearance from the federal government shouldn’t be dismissed with a wave of the hand but requires immediate investigation and justice served on the matter.

Therefore, this newspaper is totally opposed to the recent rejection of the proposed state police by some youths under the aegis of the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria who branded the proposal a “misplaced priority” that would do little to reform the nation’s embattled security architecture.

Similarly, their argument on the political risks of a state-controlled police force, becoming a tool for intimidation and suppression, as well as concern that “Nigerian politicians are not yet mature enough to handle a security structure without federal oversight”, should be discontenanced on the ground that Nigeria is operating a constitutional democracy where the rule of law is supreme and fundamental human rights enforced.

Again, the view by opponents that state police would compound existing challenges such as underfunding, manpower shortages, inadequate welfare packages, poor equipment, and alleged corruption in security agencies, we believe, shouldn’t stop the proposal since these concerns can be addressed by the relevant stakeholders.

However, the fact of the matter is that most states governments before now, had taken up the challenge of strengthening the various police commands through supply of modern equipment, massive logistics support, operational vehicles and financial support to families of officers who die in the line of duties.

But we are convinced that beyond creating state police to fight insecurity, the Police Service Commission has a responsibility to recruit many eligible candidates into the NPF and ensure better welfare for officers and men as the current numerical strength of 350,000 personnel is grossly inadequate to police a nation of over 200 million citizens.

Most importantly, we demand that President Tinubu should walk the talk by initiating an executive bill seeking a timely amendment of the Constitution to the Senate and the House of Representatives, while the state legislators should cooperate fully with their federal counterparts in ensuring the creation of state police in the national interest and to safeguard lives and property.

