September 8, 2025
Trending now

UBA extends N157bn Rights Issue for 2 weeks

SWAN hails sustenance of NYG by NSC

APC Govt uses armed thugs, police to harass opposition parties- HURIWA alleges

Australia-Based Nigerian Publisher raises alarm over Tinubu’s 5% fuel tax plan

Group urges Govt to invest in music industry, as it honours 12…

Lagos disburses N1.52bn retirement bonds to 798 retirees

Victims of Owo massacre “ll get justice, says Aiyedatiwa, I’ ll prioritise…

NUPENG vs Dangote: PENGASSAN sues for dialogue, threatens strike

11th Annual Conference, General Assembly of WAAPAC held at Nat’l Assembly in…

144 Benue women benefit from FG’s social interventions

Champion Newspapers LTD
Sports

SWAN hails sustenance of NYG by NSC

by Peter Anayo077

..frowns at lack of deliberate investment in human capital development

 

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has expressed delight with the sustained organisation of the National Youth Games by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

It frowned at the lack of deliberate investment in human capital development, especially in engaging the growing youth population through sports development by some State Governments.

The Association added that it has prompted low and no participation from States like Ebonyi, Gombe, Zamfara, Borno and Kebbi at the 9th NYG.

SWAN emphasised that apart from empowerment, the role of sports in curbing insecurity and improving citizens’ overall well-being can not be quantified

The convention which had in attendance representatives from various states issued the following resolutions as drafted by a four man Communiqué Drafting Committee headed by Chimezie Anaso, SWAN Chairman, Anambra State Chapter, Abel Leonard, SWAN Secretary, Nasarawa State Chapter, Secretary, Communiqué Drafting Committee.

Other members of the committee include Johnson Bassey, SWAN Member, Akwa Ibom State Member, Communiqué Drafting Committee and Ikenna Okonkwo, Secretary-General, SWAN

The ten-point communique read, “SWAN enjoined its leadership to deploy enhanced means of checking age-cheat in a bid to achieve the desired essence of the grassroots sports development.

“SWAN commends the Delta State Government for ensuring the successful hosting of the just concluded NYG edition, while calling for improvements by the next host States.

“SWAN congratulates Lagos State for emerging overall winner at the end of the competition for the first time.

“SWAN frowns at the lack of deliberate investment in human capital development, especially in engaging the growing youth population through sports development by some State Governments, prompting low/no participation from States like Ebonyi, Gombe, Zamfara, Borno and Kebbi at the 9th NYG.

Aside from empowerment, SWAN emphasises the role of sports in curbing insecurity and improving citizens’ overall well-being.

“SWAN commended Edo State Sports Commission Chairman, Honourable Amadin Desmond Enabulele, Ogun State Commissioner of Sports Honourable Wasiu Isiaka, as well as Engr. Musa Nimrod, President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, for bold initiatives and sustained media relations in Sports development approach.

“While wishing Enugu State Government success in hosting 2026 National Sports Festival, SWAN emphasized the need for timely upgrade/renovation of sports facilities ahead of the biennial event.

SWAN reiterated calls for inclusion of its Chapter Chairman in the Local Organising Committee of the festival as was the case in previous editions.

“It also called on State Governments to facilitate access for Sports Journalists to cover sporting activities in their domain.

“On robust membership drive, professionalism and participation, SWAN encouraged members to ensure their up-to-date registration/renewal for ease of access to Games’ and other National competition venues/privileges.

“Also, SWAN encouraged members to maintain professionalism in their day-to-day discharge of duties.

“SWAN urged all States’ Chapter leadership to ensure inclusion of women in the coverage of National competitions.

“It urged members to brace up for the celebration of its 60th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary slated for October 2025, with a call for sponsorship and partnership drive.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NNPC Ltd Expresses Deep Sympathy for Victims of Tanker Explosion in Niger State

Editor

Brazil, Peru, over 16 countries to compete in World First Abia Para Badminton Int’l championships

Peter Anayo

NFF appoints Éric Chelle as Head Coach of Super Eagles

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO