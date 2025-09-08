SWAN hails sustenance of NYG by NSC

..frowns at lack of deliberate investment in human capital development

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has expressed delight with the sustained organisation of the National Youth Games by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

It frowned at the lack of deliberate investment in human capital development, especially in engaging the growing youth population through sports development by some State Governments.

The Association added that it has prompted low and no participation from States like Ebonyi, Gombe, Zamfara, Borno and Kebbi at the 9th NYG.

SWAN emphasised that apart from empowerment, the role of sports in curbing insecurity and improving citizens’ overall well-being can not be quantified

The convention which had in attendance representatives from various states issued the following resolutions as drafted by a four man Communiqué Drafting Committee headed by Chimezie Anaso, SWAN Chairman, Anambra State Chapter, Abel Leonard, SWAN Secretary, Nasarawa State Chapter, Secretary, Communiqué Drafting Committee.

Other members of the committee include Johnson Bassey, SWAN Member, Akwa Ibom State Member, Communiqué Drafting Committee and Ikenna Okonkwo, Secretary-General, SWAN

The ten-point communique read, “SWAN enjoined its leadership to deploy enhanced means of checking age-cheat in a bid to achieve the desired essence of the grassroots sports development.

“SWAN commends the Delta State Government for ensuring the successful hosting of the just concluded NYG edition, while calling for improvements by the next host States.

“SWAN congratulates Lagos State for emerging overall winner at the end of the competition for the first time.

“SWAN frowns at the lack of deliberate investment in human capital development, especially in engaging the growing youth population through sports development by some State Governments, prompting low/no participation from States like Ebonyi, Gombe, Zamfara, Borno and Kebbi at the 9th NYG.

Aside from empowerment, SWAN emphasises the role of sports in curbing insecurity and improving citizens’ overall well-being.

“SWAN commended Edo State Sports Commission Chairman, Honourable Amadin Desmond Enabulele, Ogun State Commissioner of Sports Honourable Wasiu Isiaka, as well as Engr. Musa Nimrod, President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, for bold initiatives and sustained media relations in Sports development approach.

“While wishing Enugu State Government success in hosting 2026 National Sports Festival, SWAN emphasized the need for timely upgrade/renovation of sports facilities ahead of the biennial event.

SWAN reiterated calls for inclusion of its Chapter Chairman in the Local Organising Committee of the festival as was the case in previous editions.

“It also called on State Governments to facilitate access for Sports Journalists to cover sporting activities in their domain.

“On robust membership drive, professionalism and participation, SWAN encouraged members to ensure their up-to-date registration/renewal for ease of access to Games’ and other National competition venues/privileges.

“Also, SWAN encouraged members to maintain professionalism in their day-to-day discharge of duties.

“SWAN urged all States’ Chapter leadership to ensure inclusion of women in the coverage of National competitions.

“It urged members to brace up for the celebration of its 60th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary slated for October 2025, with a call for sponsorship and partnership drive.

