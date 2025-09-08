Strike: FG summons NUPENG, Dangote for emergency meeting today

.As PETROAN backs union against Dangote CNG trucks

Federal Government has decided to engage with the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Dangote Refinery over their face-off.

The government is appealing to NUPENG to suspend its planned nationwide strike, which is scheduled to begin today.

Confirming the government’s decision to resolve the dispute on Sunday, the Minister of labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed that he has summoned all parties to a conciliation meeting on Monday in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the ministry’s head of information and public relations, Patience Onuobia, Dingyadi urged NUPENG to rescind its decision to shut down operations in the petroleum sector and appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to withdraw the “red alert” it issued to its affiliates in solidarity with the oil workers.

“I have invited all the parties for a conciliation meeting tomorrow, Monday, September 8, 2025. Since I have intervened, I plead with NUPENG to rescind their decision to shut down the petroleum sector from tomorrow.

“I also appeal to the NLC to withdraw the red alert it issued to its affiliate unions to be on standby for a nationwide strike,” Dingyadi said.

He warned that industrial action in the petroleum sector would trigger widespread hardship across the country and inflict heavy losses on government revenue.

“The petroleum sector is very important to this country. It constitutes the core of the country’s economy. A strike in the petroleum sector, even for just a day, will have an adverse impact. It will not only lead to revenue losses running into billions of naira but also cause untold hardship for Nigerians,” he cautioned.

While calling on all stakeholders to allow peace to prevail, he assured that the government will broker a resolution acceptable to both labour and the private refinery.

“The matter will be resolved amicably to the satisfaction of all the parties involved,” the Minister stated.

The Federal Government , however, appealed to the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to reconsider their stance on commencing a nationwide industrial action from Monday, September 8, 2025 over their dispute with the Dangote Group, bordering on the company’s policy against unionisation by its employees.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has thrown its weight behind National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over its face-off with the Dangote Group.

The union said it was ready to mobilise its forces against the owner of Dangote Refinery, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cousin, Alhaji Sayyu Dantata over alleged monopoly of crude oil refining ,distribution as well as unfair labour practices.

The oil workers insist that the duo’s action is unlawful,illegal, unconstitutional and expressed the need for the government and other relevant agencies in the energy sector to rein in before it takes measures to right the wrongs

The NLC condemned the alleged anti-union, anti-workers and monopolistic practices of the Dangote Group and its affiliates.

A statement signed by the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero and made available to Daily Champon, weekend in Lagos, charged the Federal Government to immediately call Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Sayyu Dantata to order, stressing that their operations must comply with all Nigerian labour laws and international conventions.

It further called on Dangote Group to cease all anti-workers, anti-union pracices, even as it demanded the unionization of not just Dangote Refinery but all the other entities within the Group.

The NLC reminded the Federal Government and its regulatory institutions, especially the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority , that history will hold them complicit if they continue to look the other way while few individuals privatize the nation’s energy future and enslave its workers.

“The attack on NUPENG,is an attack us all. The NLC without equivocation,states that Nigeria workers are not slaves and cannot be serially abused without consequences….”We warn that if the Dangote Group continues on this reckless anti-union path,NLC and its affiliates will move beyond words to action

“If the Dangote Group does not immediately halt its anti-union and anti- people agenda,we will not only hesitate to mobilize workers across the country for action and solidarity to protect our dignity and to defend Nigeria from the clutches of monopoly capital”, the statement added.

Similarly, The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has announced a three days forewarning of suspension of lifting and dispensing of petroleum products commencing from the early hours of Tuesday.

PETROAN’s National President, Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, in a statement issued on Sunday said the forewarning on suspension of dispensing petroleum products was in advocacy for healthy competition as against any form of monopoly in the sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) had announced that its members would commence a nationwide strike from Monday, Sept. 8.

The strike is in protest against what it described as anti-union labour practices, linked to the deployment of newly imported Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks by the Dangote Refinery, for direct distribution of petroleum products.

Dangote’s programme on direct distribution of petroleum products to end users aimed at eliminating logistics costs, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability and supporting Nigeria’s economic development.

Gillis-Harry emphasised that the action of NUPENG would be both lawful and peaceful, underscoring the association’s commitment to promoting workers’ rights and benefits through constructive engagement.

“PETROAN underscores its commitment to advancing the interests of Nigerian citizens in the pricing stability of the petroleum sector and promoting a stable and productive industry,” he added.

He called on President Bola Tinubu, Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), and the Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to intervene in the proposed actions of NUPENG and PETROAN.

He also called on the Group CEO of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), the Director-General of DSS and the Inspector General of Police to intervene urgently in the actions.

The intervention, he said, would avert potential hardship and pain on citizens arising from the suspension of lifting and dispensing of petroleum products.

He appealed to the President to find a solution to the crisis and ensure the smooth operation of the oil and gas sector to minimise disruptions to the nation’s economy.

Gillis-Harry further said that pump attendants at PETROAN-member filling stations were equally registered members of NUPENG, hence, the strike by NUPENG would mean these attendants would be absent from duty.

He warned filling station owners not to discipline or sack any pump attendant who would be absent from duty until the end of the strike.

He said that PETROAN had earlier advocated for healthy competition in the oil and gas sector, as opposed to monopolistic tendencies, adding that the aggressive business strategies of Dangote Refinery would have far-reaching consequences.

He listed the consequences to include pushing private depot owners, modular refinery operators, marketers, retail owners, truck owners, and truck drivers out of business.

These, he said would trigger millions of unemployment nationwide, with devastating effects on the economy and livelihoods.

He advised Nigerians to view any initial strategy aimed at gaining monopoly as a “Father Christmas” promise, cautioning them not to forget the events that unfolded in the cement industry.

“Nigerians should be vigilant and not be swayed by promises that may seem beneficial in the short term but could have long-term negative consequences.

“In a bid to mediate on the proposed shutdown, PETROAN held an emergency ordinary national general meeting, where it resolved to hold consultations on Sunday and Monday.

“In the event of no fruitful outcome, the PETROAN Congress agreed not to sack any employee who participates at all retail outlets nationwide by the early hours of Tuesday.

“To enforce this decision, a 120-man compliance team will be mobilised as watchdogs to ensure safety of our member’s facilities.

“As a critical player amongst stakeholders, PETROAN will join other stakeholders in ensuring healthy competition in the oil and gas sector to promote a conducive environment for workers, foster sector growth, and ultimately benefit the Nigerian economy,” the expert said.

However, The national leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, on Sunday, distanced itself from the strike announced by its Western Zone, which is protesting against Dangote Industries Limited’s decision to deploy its own trucks for fuel distribution.

The disagreement within IPMAN comes at a time when the downstream oil sector is undergoing significant transformation following the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery.

It will be noted that the $20 billion facility, located in Lagos, is Africa’s largest oil refinery and is expected to meet Nigeria’s domestic fuel needs, potentially ending the country’s decades-long reliance on imported petroleum products.

In a statement signed by IPMAN National Ex-Officio, Douglas Iyike, on Sunday, on behalf of the National Executive Council, the association urged members nationwide to disregard the strike directive and continue normal operations.

Iyike explained that the decision by Dangote to transport products with its own trucks aligns with the Petroleum Industry Act, noting that it would ease the financial burden on marketers who face multiple levies from petroleum tanker drivers.

He said, “I am refuting this story as the former chairman of IPMAN Benin Depot and presently the National Ex-Officio of IPMAN. The IPMAN National Executive Council, under the leadership of Alhaji Maigandi Shittima, is not aware of such preconceived action by the IPMAN Western Zone to make such a pronouncement of going on strike by Monday.

“As you would know, the PIA has given room for any individual to own a refinery in the country. That person can also own trucks, distribute the products, and build petrol stations to dispense them. Dangote has not done any harm but good to the marketers and the general public.

“I want to state clearly that the IPMAN Western Zone has no impetus to call for any strike as it lacks the constitutional powers to do so. It is only the NEC of IPMAN that has the right to take such a decision, not any zone or depot.”

Iyike maintained that the Dangote Refinery would benefit marketers by allowing them to obtain products on credit and pay after sales, which would boost business growth.

“IPMAN nationwide is solidly behind Dangote Refinery, and we will not allow a few individuals to truncate this development in the downstream sector. The level of enormous levies on marketers before getting their products to their outlets will soon be a thing of the past,” he added.

The Western Zone of IPMAN had argued that Dangote’s decision to transport refined products with its own trucks was against the spirit of the PIA and could sideline petroleum tanker drivers.

However, the NEC insists that the move is fully legal under the PIA, which allows private investors to refine, distribute, and retail petroleum products.

The refinery’s direct-to-market model could reduce the cost of distribution, lower pump prices, and minimise supply disruptions caused by union strikes.

IPMAN’s support for Dangote signals an alignment between marketers and the refinery, aimed at stabilising fuel supply chains and improving profitability for independent filling stations.

