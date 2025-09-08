Sen. Wadada dumps SDP For APC, declares for Nasarawa governorship in 2027

DAVID CHRISTOPHER DARI, Nasarawa

Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, representing Nasarawa West of Nasarawa State has decamped and dumped the Social Democratic Party SDP and pitched his tent with All Progressive Congress APC, saying that he changes political parties due to dynamisms of life.

Wadada, who is the Senate Chairman House Committee on Public Account, made the assertion in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent during his official pronouncement of leaving SDP to APC at his electoral ward, Tudun Kafa in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Sunday, adding that he will contest for the state governorship in 2027.

He said two years ago he left APC due to circumstances by some APC stalwarts who wanted to frustrate his ambitions of going to Senate, saying that when he changed political party he won the said election with wide margin.

In his words, “dynamisms of life makes it imperative. Two years ago I declared for SDP, because the circumstance which translates to dynamisms made it possible Jermaine, significant and relevant for me to move from APC to SDP and it was a blessed movement because I won the election with a wide margin.

“The whole treatment meted to me at that time was to stop me from getting to Senate, but I eventually got to the Red Chambers by the special grace of God.

And the same dynamisms of life informed the same reason why I have to move from SDP back to APC because the circumstance within the horizon is that APC will provide a better political platform for me and my supporters.

“The interesting thing I want you to know is that I move from political parties, but I don’t leave the parties, owing to the fact that I keep my relationship with the electorates and that is why anywhere you see me and hear me you see many crowd around me. To God Almighty be the glory and in God we trust”.

Sen. Wadada urged electorates nationwide to use the opportunity of the ongoing voters registration exercise to do the needful inorder to discharge their Civic responsibilities when the time arises with special emphasis to the forthcoming general elections.

He also said that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been doing extremely fantastic in the discharge of his responsibilities as such he should be reelected in 2027.

” Permit me, to say that there are all kinds of clouds in the air and clouds that will not deliver rains, clouds that are confusing and clouds that tells stories.

Come 2027 I told my supporters that if they truly trust and believe me nobody should persuade them not to reelect President Ahmed Bola Tinubu; rather, they should vote him at the national level.

“And I am not saying this because of my personal relationship with him. As the president of Nigeria everybody has a relationship with him so, it is not about being personal but it is about being objective,”he stated.

He further commended the efforts of the Nasarawa State Governor Engr Abdullahi Sule for the developmental projects he has been putting in place for the people of Nasarawa State, describing him as one of the best governors since the creation of the State in 1996.

According to him, he was amongst those who formed APC and he has laboured for the party in numerous ways, with special emphasis on when he was appointed the Director General of the campaign that made Engr. Abdullahi Sule is expected to emerge as the governor of Nasarawa State in 2023 after he was denied the APC ticket of the said slot.

Our correspondent authoritatively gathered that Sen. Wadada has an ambition to contest for the position of governor of Nasarawa State in 2027.

