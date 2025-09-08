Osun PDP crisis: Adeleke re-unites Ife PDP stakeholders ahead of 2026 elections

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has resolved the recent differences within the Ife Federal constituency of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), charging all stakeholders to beware of agents of division engineered by the opposition.

Daily Champion reports that the leaders of the PDP, in Ife Federal Constituency, passed a vote of no confidence in Osun State Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi, former PDP National Secretary Prof. Wale Oladipo, and Ife East PDP Chairman Olasunkanmi Makinde (Benco) over alleged anti-party activities.

Adeleke, in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday, described the recent disagreement as a product ofa communication gap and deliberate efforts of some external forces to sow seeds of discord within the party, commending the leaders for their openness and brotherhood.

In his words, “Throughout this meeting today, I see Ile Ife PDP very truly united. I listened to all the leaders here and I see clearly a communication gap among the leaders.

There is also a strong sign of an outsider plot to divide Ife PDP.

“Now that we have seen the roots of the matter, I charge us to get back to work. Our administration has done so much for Ifeland and we are still going to do more.

“Ile Ife is a PDP territory. Go back and sustain the tempo. I commend the elders and leaders, the senatorial leader, the local party chairmen, the elected party chairmen, party chiefs and operatives.

Go back and continue working for the victory of the party,” the Governor told the party chiefs.

The meeting witnessed the presence of notable members of the party, including Adewusi, Deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi; State Chairman of the party, Hon Sunday Bisi; Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; Chairman of the Commissioners’ Forum, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa and other party stalwarts

Earlier, the party chairman, Sunday Bisi described the incident leading to a vote of no confidence as a family affair, adding that “all parties have demonstrated true love for the party.

“We are glad that all issues have been ironed out. It is the resolution of this meeting that all statutory meetings for party mobilisation should reconvene and all party members and leaders should decisively frown at any act capable of misinterpretation as anti-party activity”, the party chairman told the meeting.

