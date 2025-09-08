OKANUMEE AGRO FARMS: Reviving agricultural value chain in Nigeria

By NKECHI DAVID IWUCHUKWU, Awka

(08037223152)

Tucked away in the fertile heartlands of Anambra, OKANUMEE AGRO FARMS is quietly spearheading a revolution in sustainable agriculture and integrated farming systems. Located in Achalla, a serene town in Awka North Local Government Area, this growing enterprise is redefining what it means to farm with purpose, precision and pride.

Founded with a mission to harness the rich agricultural potential of Southeastern Nigeria, OKANUMEE AGRO FARMS is making waves across the region with its diverse range of agricultural ventures. From the golden rows of palm fruit trees swaying in the breeze, to the healthy herds of pigs and clucking flocks of poultry, the farm is a shining example of holistic agro-enterprise development in Nigeria.

The brain behind OKANUMEE AGRO FARMS is Mr Charles Okadigbo, Economics graduate of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igboariam, Anambra state. Mr Okadigbo, a very passionate farmer, who was Senior Special Assistant to former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willy Obiano, was motivated to go into farming because his father and mother were great farmers and brought him up with their proceeds from farming.

What sets Okanumee Agro Farms apart is its integrated farming model, combining crop cultivation with livestock and aquaculture in a symbiotic system that maximizes output while minimizing waste. The farm have well-managed sections for:

Palm Fruits – Cultivated for palm oil production, these serve as a major economic driver for the farm, supporting local oil mills and distributors.

Cassava – Processed into garri, fufu, and starch, the cassava fields are both a staple and a commercial asset.

Rice – Locally grown and milled, OKANUMEE’s rice contributes to food security in the region. The brand is known as Vintage Rice

Banana Plantations – Providing both fresh produce and value-added opportunities through processing.

Fish Farming – With ponds teeming with catfish and tilapia, the aquaculture segment meets the growing demand for healthy protein.

Piggery – Modern pens house healthy pigs, contributing to the farm’s meat production chain.

Poultry – Including fowls and turkeys, the farm supplies fresh poultry meat and eggs to local markets.

Beyond its agricultural productivity, OKANUMEE AGRO FARMS plays a vital role in community development. The farm employs local workers, offers training to young aspiring farmers, and supports surrounding villages through its supply chains and outreach initiatives.

“We are not just farming crops and animals,” says the farm manager, Mr. Okadigbo. “We are cultivating a future – one where agriculture is dignified, profitable, and sustainable.”

Like many farms in Nigeria, OKANUMEE AGRO FARMS faces challenges ranging from inconsistent power supply to poor road infrastructure and the high cost of inputs. Yet, the management remains undeterred.

Through smart farming techniques, including organic fertilization, intercropping, and efficient water management, the farm continues to record steady growth and yield improvements.

With plans to expand into agro-processing and large-scale distribution, OKANUMEE AGRO FARMS is poised to become a key player in Anambra State’s agricultural renaissance. The vision is clear: to create a self-sustaining ecosystem that supports food production, job creation, and economic empowerment.

As Nigeria continues to seek solutions to food insecurity and youth unemployment, models like OKANUMEE AGRO FARMS offer a glimpse into a future where the land once again feeds the people, fuels the economy, and inspires the next generation of farmers.

