NUPENG vs Dangote: PENGASSAN sues for dialogue, threatens strike

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has threatened to join the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) in shutting down the oil sector in order to protect workers’ rights and interests, should the ongoing situation persist without a resolution.

PENGASSAN, therefore, urged all stakeholders to engage in immediate and constructive dialogue to address the pressing issues between the workers and Dangote Refinery.

NUPENG had announced that it would commence industrial action from Monday, 8 September 2025, over it’s dispute with the Dangote Group, bordering on the company’s policy against unionisation by its employees.

But PENGASSAN, in a statement on Monday, said failure to recognise and respect the rights of workers to unionise will have consequences that extend beyond Dangote’s Refinery workplace, and impacting all facets of the industry.

The statement signed by the association’s General Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Ighotemu Okugbawa reads: “On behalf of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), we are writing to express our unwavering solidarity with our ally and sister union, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), in their ongoing efforts to secure the rights of tanker drivers who are currently being hired at the Dangote Refinery.

“We wish to put on record that Dangote refinery management has been resisting potential members of both PENGASSAN and NUPENG from joining the Association since its inception.

“All diplomatic efforts to persuade the company’s management have so far not yielded the desired result. It is with deep concern that PENGASSAN observes the increasing resistance to unionisation at the Dangote Refinery, as the continued denial of workers’ rights will no longer be tolerated going forward.

“We stand firmly in support of NUPENG’s call for the full unionisation of not just Petroleum Tankers Drivers but all employees of the refinery and its allied companies. This is in accordance with the principles set forth by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and in line with Nigerian labour laws. The right of workers to organise and collectively bargain is not only a fundamental human right but also essential for promoting fair labour practices, ensuring safety, and upholding dignity in the workplace.

“Should the ongoing situation persist without a resolution, PENGASSAN will be left with no option but to join in shutting down the refinery operations as a last resort to protect our members’ rights and interests.

“We therefore urge all stakeholders to engage in immediate and constructive dialogue to address these pressing issues. Failure to recognise and respect the rights of workers to unionise will have consequences that extend beyond Dangote’s refinery workplace, thereby impacting all facets of our industry.

“In unity, we advocate for the rights of all workers and pledge our support to NUPENG in this vital mission. Together, we will work towards an equitable and just labour environment for all employees at Dangote Refinery”.

