NUPENG disowns Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA)

…Says no division in union

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has dissociated itself from an organisation, Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA), a group reportedly formed by Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Cantata,owner of MRS Energy Limited and cousin, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

The union alleged in a statement in Lagos weekend, that the group was wrongly asking Nigerians to disregard its (NUPENG) alert on the withdrawal of services by Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch of NUPENG.

It urged the public to disregard DTCDA and its statements.

The statement signed by Comrades William Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, President and General Secretary, respectively, read ;” The DTCDA is the Association which Dangote Group of Companies has formed for the drivers to join compulsorily, rather than allowing drivers to join NUPENG, which is the only statutorily recognized union authorized to unionize Petroleum Tanker Drivers. The Signatory to the Statements of. DTCDA, one Enoch Kanawa,is a lawyer, not a tanker driver. ”

NUPENG stressed that Barr Kanawa lacked the capacity to sign Statements as President of DTCDA.It recalled that Barr Kanawa was formerly, the Executive Secretary of National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO),from 2001 to 2012, left NARTO to become Legal Advisor to MRS Energy Limited of Alh Sayyu Aliu Dantata and in 2019, came back to contest for position of the President of NARTO, under the sponsorship

of Alh Sayyu Dantata, but was defeated by Alh Yusuf Othman, the current President of NARTO.

NUPENG further alleged that DTCDA was formed, to create confusion and misinformation, insisting there is no division in its ranks and file.

“DTCDA is the Association formed by Alh. Aliu Dantata, owner of MRS.The Direct Trucking Company Limited is the recruiting company that was formed by him and Alh Aliko Dangote for the 10,000 CNG Trucks they have imported”, charging Nigerians not to encourage or support slavish working conditions.