Lagos disburses N1.52bn retirement bonds to 798 retirees

The Lagos State Government on Monday presented retirement bond certificates worth N1.52 billion to 798 retirees from the state’s public service, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of workers after service.

The event, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, marked the 110th batch of beneficiaries under the state’s Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Director General of the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr. Babalola Obilana, said the ceremony was a reflection of the government’s consistency in honouring its obligations.

According to him, the exercise “signifies the fulfilment of obligations under the Contributory Pension Scheme, ensuring that our dear retirees receive the retirement benefits they have worked hard for throughout their careers.”

Obilana noted that Lagos has built one of the most effective pension systems in Nigeria, despite economic challenges.

He stressed that LASPEC has worked closely with Pension Fund Administrators, Annuity Service Providers and government ministries to ensure seamless processing of benefits.

The DG explained that the Commission has consistently ensured prompt payments, a record which has distinguished Lagos from many other states.

The 110th batch, he said, joined a long list of retirees who received their entitlements without delay, thereby reinforcing trust in the CPS.

To further strengthen pension administration, he said LASPEC has introduced training and sensitization programmes targeted at directors, human resources officers and pension desk officers across the service.

Obilana said these initiatives were designed to equip officers with practical skills to handle pension matters efficiently and prevent unnecessary delays in the future.

He added that the Commission is also focusing on financial literacy for retirees to help them make informed decisions about their post-service investments.

Obilana explained that LASPEC intended to broaden its outreach efforts, providing retirees with advisory support and resources to plan better for long-term security.

The DG praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for prioritising pension obligations despite competing demands on state resources.

He also commended LASPEC staff for their tireless efforts, describing their dedication as the backbone of the Commission’s achievements.

