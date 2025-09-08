King of Knossos Greece Honored with Knighthood for World Peace

In a ceremony steeped in royal tradition and symbolic recognition, His Imperial Royal Eminence King Prof. Benny Terry Danson, King of Knossos, Greece, has been awarded the esteemed title of Knight of World Peace.

The conferment, issued by Royal Decree, was granted under the authority of Her Imperial Royal Highness Princess Emmily Nguyen Pendragon, CEO of the Maha Royal Foundation and sovereign representative of the Imperial Royal of 7 Kingdoms.

The knighthood acknowledges King Prof. Benny Terry Danson’s unwavering dedication to advancing peace, justice, and the protection of humanity. The certificate explicitly commends his “noble virtues and tireless service to the cause of global harmony.”

Speaking on the occasion, H.I.R.H. Princess Emmily Nguyen Pendragon stated:

“This knighthood is not just a title, but a recognition of a life devoted to higher ideals. King Prof. Benny Terry Danson exemplifies the courage, wisdom, and compassion required to lead humanity toward peace. The world needs such figures now more than ever.”

King Prof. Benny Terry Danson expressed his gratitude upon receiving the honor:

“It is with deep humility that I accept this recognition. The title of Knight of World Peace is not a personal accolade but a call to further service. My vision has always been to ensure that justice, humanity, and harmony guide our shared future.”

The certificate of knighthood, dated September 5, 2025, bears the seals and insignia of the Imperial Royal of 7 Kingdoms and the Maha Royal Foundation, underscoring the authenticity and significance of the decree.

With this distinction, King Prof. Benny Terry Danson joins a select order of world leaders and visionaries whose efforts transcend borders in the pursuit of peace.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2