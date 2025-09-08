Insecurity: Gov. Mbah strengthens Forest Guard, raises minimum pay to N80,000 monthly

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has approved a comprehensive restructuring of the Enugu State Forest Guard as part of his administration’s drive to strengthen security in the state. The reform includes an upward review of salaries of the operatives to a minimum of N80,000 in line with the new state minimum wage.

The governor also ordered a clampdown on illegal logging, directing that anyone caught felling immature trees or engaging in deforestation across the state’s forests be arrested and prosecuted under existing laws.

The measures were announced by the State Commander of the Forest Guard, Dr. Akinbayo Olasoji (DCP Rtd.), during a series of stakeholder engagement meetings held across the three senatorial districts during the week. The town hall meetings took place at Agbani for Enugu East Zone, Nsukka for Enugu North Zone, and Awgu for Enugu West Zone.

Dr. Akinbayo, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at the Enugu State Police Command before his recent retirement, explained that the meetings with local government chairmen, traditional rulers, town union leaders, farmers, hunters, vigilante groups, women and youth representatives were aimed at ensuring transparency and community ownership in the forthcoming recruitment process.

Applicants, he stressed, must be persons of integrity, with their nominations endorsed by their traditional rulers and town union presidents, who would also be held accountable for their conduct.

“We are here to have a heart-to-heart conversation with our stakeholders on how to keep politics and favouritism out of this exercise. We want trusted youths who know the forests, rivers and caves of their communities. They must not be involved in crime or drugs,” he said.

The commander added that the new approach would enable communities to nominate trusted youths who can play a frontline role in tackling insecurity.

“Our target is to disrupt criminal hideouts, rescue victims and secure our forests. The first batch will undergo two months of training by the end of this month, in line with directives from the Office of the National Security Adviser,” he explained.

He also appealed for collaboration from stakeholders, stressing the need for community members to volunteer timely information on criminal hideouts and illegal camps in the forests for the effective operations of the Forest Guard.

The council chairmen from the three senatorial zones pledged full support for the governor’s reforms. Barr. Obiora Obeagu of Isi-Uzo LGA, speaking for Enugu East, said there would be no personal or political interference in the exercise, insisting that recruitment would be strictly merit-based.

Engr. Jude Asogwa of Nsukka, representing Enugu North, and Joseph Okoro for Enugu West, reinforced the point, praising Governor Mbah as a leader “who does not rest until his people are at rest.”

Traditional rulers also gave their backing. The Chairman of Enugu North Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Herbert Ukuta, said the initiative reflected transparency and inclusivity while also providing meaningful employment for young people.

“We commend the state government for embracing a restructured and more effective forest protection system. Hosting meetings across the zones shows openness. This will strengthen security and create jobs for our youths,” he said.

Similarly, the Chairman of Aninri Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Daniel Njoku, vouched for Commander Akinbayo’s credibility, describing him as a man of proven capacity and zero tolerance for criminality.

“I have known him for a long time and can vouch for his integrity. We are also glad the process will not be politicised. Communities will do their part to select committed youths,” he stressed.

The sensitization tour ended at the Maryland Timber Market, where the commander, following the arrest of the leader of an illegal logging syndicate, declared that the era of unchecked deforestation in Enugu State was over. He warned that those who engage in cutting immature trees or destroying forests would henceforth face arrest and prosecution.

