FG advised to declare state of emergency on the health sector, ban medical tourism.

As Nigerians continue to grapple with inadequate healthcare services in hospitals and primary health centres nationwide, a concerned specialist in health economics has advised the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the health sector to enable policy makers thoroughly reform the sector for better performance.

Professor Joseph A. S. Obansa of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, Yakubu Gowon University, formerly (University of Abuja) decried the continued neglect of the nation’s health sector by successive administrations and the attendant loss of essential manpower as a result of job insecurity and frustration among health workers especially doctors and nurses, who have continued to migrate abroad in droves in search of greener pastures.

The most effective way to solve the problems of the health sector for better service deliver, according to Professor Obansa, include to immediately ban medical tourism by top public officials such as presidents, vice presidents, governors, deputy governors, high ranking policy makers and other government officials who waste millions of public funds seeking better healthcare services abroad while allowing Nigerian hospitals to remain in deplorable states.

Professor Obansa, who spoke at the 48th Inaugural Lecture of the university held in Gwagwalada, Abuja on the topic: “Health is Wealth,” stated that a complete reform, overhaul and upgrade of the nation’s health sector has become necessary to bring Nigerian hospitals and primary health centres at the same level as foreign healthcare facilities to enhance their capacity to tackle rising diseases and other health challenges facing Nigerians.

He remarked that already five health challenges have increased lately due to poor equipment, improper management, cost of medication and inadequate vaccines in hospitals.

The lecturer listed the infectious diseases to include HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Hepetaisis, Malaria, Ebola, River blindness and Kidney failures among others pointing out that the very high cost of treating the ailments has overwhelmed the public.

Prof. Obansa also called for the purchase of modern equipment and increased funding of the health sector apart from also advocating for proper government subsidy interventions to cushion the cost of medical treatment by citizens particularly among patients with terminal illnesses.

Obansa commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her relentless health advocacy and for urging tuberculosis patients to seek early treatment for the disease, which he emphasised remains curable with proper medical treatment.

The professor pointed out that a sustained public enlightenment campaign like the one embarked upon by Mrs. Tinubu since the birth of the present administration will go a long way in reducing or completely eradicating communicable diseases from the nation.

In an interview after the lecture, Prof. Obansa reiterated the need for the Federal Government to take decisive action on the deplorable state of the nation’s healthcare system by properly equipping hospitals and increasing funding for drugs and other medical consumables pointing out that when our hospitals and health centres are working optimally with state-of-art modern equipment to save lives, nobody will bother to fly abroad for checkups or treatment and the nation will earn more money with the disappearance of medical tourism.

“There is need for the government to declare an emergency in the health care sector because many doctors, nurses and other healthcare practitioners are leaving and going abroad for high salaries and better working conditions. Their salaries and allowances should be increased because their counterparts overseas are earning so much and cannot compare themselves with those in Nigeria. The brain drain can be halted when leaders muster the political will to improve the system,” Prof. Obansa reiterated.

Earlier, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Mathew Adamu disclosed that the Federal Government has