Ex-Army General asks court to void EFCC’s forfeiture of 246m shares

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

Umar Mohammed, a retired Major-General and former Managing Director of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL), has asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to overturn an order of final forfeiture granted in favour of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over 246,305,544 shares allegedly linked to him.

In a motion on notice filed through Lekan Ojo, Mohammed, his counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, argued that the forfeiture order was obtained in breach of his constitutional right to fair hearing, as neither he nor his counsel was served with notice of the proceedings that led to the decision.

“The non-service of hearing notice is a denial of the constitutional right of the party interested to a fair hearing and fair trial,” he maintained in his application.

The challenge is backed by an affidavit sworn to by one Joseph Effiong, who stated that an affidavit to show cause, filed on July 29, was before the court but was ignored when the forfeiture order was issued.

Effiong further argued that the EFCC failed to comply with Section 17 of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022, which mandates that all interested parties must be heard before a final forfeiture is granted.

Mohammed also alleged that the EFCC breached procedure by failing to file its application for final forfeiture within the stipulated 60 days after an interim order was issued on May 7, 2025.

He contended that the matter, initially adjourned to October 8, 2025, was suddenly reassigned to a vacation judge without notice to him or his legal team.

Consequently, Mohammed is asking the court to set aside all proceedings in Suit No. FHC/L/MISC/404, conducted on August 26, including the forfeiture of the shares. He further insisted that the investments in question were not proceeds of crime.

According to him, the shares, listed in Schedules A, B and C of the EFCC’s ex-parte motion filed on April 29, 2025 were acquired between September 2007 and September 2015, well before his appointment as Managing Director of NAPL on October 15, 2015.

Court documents show that the forfeited shares included substantial holdings in blue-chip firms such as Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Conoil Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Eterna Plc, Flour Mills Plc, Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc, NASCON Allied Industries Plc, Oando Plc, University Press Plc, and Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.

The EFCC had earlier alleged that the assets were purchased with proceeds from the fraudulent sale of NAPL properties, which were diverted into private accounts and laundered through investments in listed companies.

The anti-graft agency argued that the forfeiture was validly granted pursuant to Section 44(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

The Federal High Court has not yet fixed a date for the hearing of Mohammed’s application.

