September 8, 2025
Business & Economy

Ecobank Nigeria to host second edition of Design & Build

by Peter Anayo0109

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

 

Ecobank Nigeria has concluded plans to host the second edition of its flagship Design & Build showcase.

The five-day event, themed “How We Build, How We Live,” will run from September 24 to 28, 2025, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos, open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 pm.

This year’s edition will feature just over 40 carefully selected exhibitors, spotlighting the very best in design, construction, and real estate.

By focusing on quality over quantity, the event ensures a rich and meaningful experience for all participants.

Omoboye Odu, Head of SMEs at Ecobank Nigeria, highlighted the significance of the platform: “Design & Build is more than an exhibition—it’s a celebration of visionaries shaping Nigeria’s future.

“By showcasing quality talent and innovation, we are connecting creators with opportunities that go beyond structures, into building purpose and better living,” she said.

She added that the event underscores Ecobank’s pan-African mission to deepen financial inclusion, empower entrepreneurs, and connect local businesses with international markets.

Titi Fowora, Principal Interior Designer at Inu Designs and Curator of Design & Build 2025, explained her vision: “This edition is intentionally curated. It’s about presenting not just more, but the very best—people, ideas, and innovations that inspire us to rethink how we live and build.

“From heritage craftsmanship to future-forward solutions, Design & Build is a living canvas of transformation.”

Highlights of Design & Build 2025 Premier showcase of Nigerian creativity in design, building, and construction includes daily knowledge sharing sessions with leading voices in architecture, interiors, and urban planning, Immersive kitchen installations and live cooking experiences.

Attendees can look forward to interactive sessions, networking with decision-makers and industry leaders, insights into global trends, and premium visibility for brands.

Beyond Design & Build, Ecobank Nigeria continues to invest in SMEs through initiatives such as the Adire Lagos Experience, +234 Art Fair, Ecobank National Schools Team Chess Championship, and Oja Oge 2025, alongside training and empowerment programs that strengthen businesses nationwide.

 

