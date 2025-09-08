Dr. John Ukpe: The reason Nollywood insiders says he is the Best Choice for AGN National Secretary*

As the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) prepares for its upcoming elections, one name continues to dominate discussions across Nollywood: Dr. John Ukpe. Widely regarded as a man with a heart of gold, Ukpe has emerged as a frontrunner for the office of National Secretary, and many within the industry believe he is the best man for the job.

Colleagues and supporters point to his reputation for selflessness, philanthropy, and dedication to the welfare of actors. Known for his willingness to sacrifice for the greater good, Ukpe has long been admired for his efforts to uplift those around him. His campaign message reflects this spirit of service, with slogans such as “Leadership with Vision, Service with Heart” and “Transforming the Guild, Transforming Lives.”

Ukpe’s ambition is backed by a career that speaks for itself. He has starred in some of Nollywood’s most acclaimed films, including King of Boys, Chief Daddy, Bandits, Hush, and Dust, and has also been a familiar face in beloved television series such as Tales by Moonlight, Paradise Park, and The New Village Headmaster (Odowura). His versatility as an actor has won him critical praise and popular appeal, while his work as a producer and director — most notably with Broken Vengeance — has further cemented his influence in the industry.

Over the years, Ukpe has received several awards in recognition of his contributions, among them Best Comic Actor of the Year, Best Actor of the Year, the AGN Innovative Award, and a Meritorious Award. These accolades highlight both his creative excellence and the respect he commands among peers.

Beyond the screen, Ukpe’s credentials are equally impressive. Originally from Ikot Abasi Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State, he pursued his studies in Lagos and went on to earn two Bachelor’s degrees, two Master’s degrees, and a PhD. He is also an accomplished IT professional with expertise in network engineering, telecommunications, and computer hardware, as well as a gifted musician skilled in drums, keyboard, and songwriting. As CEO of Jacum Productions, he has provided platforms for emerging talents and contributed to the growth of Nollywood both locally and internationally.

Observers argue that the role of National Secretary requires not only administrative skills but also compassion, vision, and credibility — qualities that Ukpe embodies. At a time when Nollywood faces increasing demands for accountability, professional development, and international expansion, his supporters believe he offers the right blend of experience and character to steer the Guild forward. His campaign message, “Empowering Actors, Elevating Nollywood,” captures the hope of many who see his candidacy as an opportunity for renewal.

As election day approaches, momentum continues to build behind his bid. Admirers describe him as approachable, disciplined, and visionary, qualities that many say are urgently needed to strengthen the Guild’s leadership. For them, the choice is clear: Dr. John Ukpe is not just another candidate but the best man to take on the role of National Secretary and lead the Actors Guild of Nigeria into a brighter future.

