APWEN Lagos Chapter hosts monthly meeting in Honour of Int’l Day of Clean Air

APWEN President Adebisi Osim.

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, is set to host its monthly meeting and public lecture on September 10th at 4:00 PM Africa Time via Zoom, in celebration of the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies. The event, themed “Racing For Air: Every Breath Matters,” aims to raise awareness about air quality and environmental health.

The session will feature distinguished speakers, including APWEN President Adebisi Osim, APWEN Lagos Chapter Chairwoman and President, Eng. Bosede Oyekunle, who will lead the discussion. Guest speaker Ololade Odu-Onikosi, General Manager of Environquest Limited, will also share insights on environmental sustainability and air quality management.

APWEN Lagos Chapter Chairman, Eng. Bosede Oyekunle.

This virtual gathering underscores the importance of clean air for all and highlights the ongoing efforts of APWEN in promoting sustainable engineering practices. Participants are encouraged to join and contribute to the vital conversation on protecting our environment for future generations.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2