APC slams Tambuwal, accuse him of misleading opposition members against Tinubu

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, and former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for repeatedly hurling “foul allegations against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The party drew a battle line with Tambuwal for claiming in a recently televised interview, that President Tinubu and APC are plotting the destabilization of opposition parties in the country, and for allegedly bragging about defeating the President and the APC in the next general election.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, the National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka said just like his garrulous opposition cohort, “Tambuwal offered no substantiation of his bogus claims but could not resist the draw to jump on the inglorious bandwagon of kindred opposition figures whose warped pastime is blind attacks on the president.”

According to the statement, “despite their inert and lackluster engagement, it is now clear to Nigerians that the present crop of opposition leaders have lost focus, assuming they ever had any, aside from their compulsive and obsessive crave for power and patronage that feed their huge ego and greed.

“Opposition politics is not simply about membership of a political party different from the ruling party. It is not just about the freedom to zap in and out of political parties based on purely selfish political calculations. It is also not about the freedom to bandy false narratives, peddle lies and engage in smear campaigns designed to sow discord and mislead the public. Opposition politics is certainly not also about weaponizing grudge disguised as opposition critiques.”

The APC said, “It is perplexing that these opposition leaders – the likes of Tambuwal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Mr. Peter Obi and Mr. Rotimi Amechi – who have occupied some of the highest political offices in our country have failed, horridly and disgracefully, to provide leadership, purpose, direction and vitality to their parties. Rather than focus their attention and touted leadership abilities to building viable opposition parties, they prefer to play the blame game, pointing fingers at the APC for failure that is entirely their own.

“A justification for democratic political opposition exists essentially in its role to hold the government accountable to govern in accordance with the rule of law and democratic norms. It is also about the duty of opposition leaders to take responsibility and accountability for their failure as leaders of their parties. Without effective leadership, opposition parties cannot perform their ascribed role of promoting accountability of governance or its role to provide credible policy alternatives or extending cooperation to the ruling party in pursuit of progress, and achieving the common good.

“How can anyone take present day opposition leaders seriously as capable of leading Nigeria at this high-stakes moment in our nation’s history when they have proved so grossly incapable of leading their parties?

“Tambuwal must believe that his status as an opposition politician confers some kind of immunity from investigation or prosecution by anti-corruption agencies. No member of the political opposition is above the law just like no citizen is above the law. Tambuwal’s suggestion that his recent arrest and ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged cash withdrawals totalling N189 billion in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Proctection) Act, 2022 indicated a politically-motivated clamp down on the opposition bellies the obscene and perverse entitlement mentality that these opposition leaders carry.”

The APC stated thst “resorting to emotional blackmail against the government as a device to shield himself or anyone from lawful scrutiny, investigation or prosecution for suspected heinous economic crimes will not and should not cut it as opposition sacred cows. To be clear, for the umpteenth time, President Tinubu and our great Party are preoccupied with the important business of governance and do not have idle time to meddle in the internal affairs of parties that are already badly broken by their own failures and internal contradictions.

“Opposition leaders remain in denial while their parties drift, rudderless at sea, as their members peel away in droves. The opposition’s attempt at building a coalition remains a figment that is not coalescing due to the hostile takeover of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that is now unraveling in crippling dimensions, and the competing selfishness, desperation and arrogance of its leaders.

“With nothing of value to offer Nigerians, these opposition elements have now turned political prophets trumpeting their base wishes and 2027 predictions that only truly portend the devastating defeat that awaits them at the voting thumbs of the good Nigerian electorate that have rejected them before, that rejected them in the recent bye-elections, and will reject them decisively, again, come 2027.

“As a Party, we will continue to strengthen our internal democratic systems to stand stronger, and serve Nigerians better, while as a government, President Tinubu remains resolute and focused on rebuilding generationally neglected foundations of our economic life and repositioning the country for sustainable progress,” the statement concluded.