September 10, 2025
Trending now

National grid collapses again

Presentation of ShaddaiVille Leadership Academy (UK) Awards at CCC PraiseVille’s Festival of…

EFCC lauds Mainpower DisCo for improved power supply in Enugu

Tajudeen Abbas Champions Africa-Asia partnership in Beirut, emphasising Green Energy, Digital Innovation

ORON-OBOLO YOUTH COUNCIL FACTION LED BY EMMANUEL ESSANG NULLIFIED.

Akwa Ibom State Gets New AFAN EXCO With Elijah Alphonsus Akpan As…

AFAN, Akwa Ibom State Chapter Gets New EXCO With Elijah Alphonsus Akpan…

Re: Ohanaeze allegation against Dabiri-Erewa’s neglect of Igbo: A figment of Imagination…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 10, 2025

NAICOM, NESG forge partnership to drive economic growth through insurance sector reforms

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

11th Annual Conference, General Assembly of WAAPAC held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0654

From left… Chairman, House of Representatives on Public Account Committee (PAC), Bamidele Salam, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edu, Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Professor Julius Ihonvbere and the President, West Africa Association of Public Account Committee (WAAPAC), Issouf Traure, during the 11th Annual Conference and General Assembly of WAAPAC “Theme Strengthening Parliamentary Oversight of Public Debt”, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday.

Chairman, House of Representatives on Public Account Committee (PAC), Bamidele Salam (3rd left), Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edu (5th left), President, West Africa Association of Public Account Committee (WAAPAC), Issouf Traure (6th left), Chairman, Senate committee on Capital Market Osita Izunasor (6th right), Majority Leader, House of Representatives Professor Julius Ihonvbere (5th right) in a group photograph with other participants, during the 11th Annual Conference and General Assembly of WAAPAC “Theme Strengthening Parliamentary Oversight of Public Debt”, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday… PHOTOS:  Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Holy Cross Cathedral, investiture ceremony of Papal Knights , Medalists on the honourees held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Round Table Reception on reserved seats for women bill, organises by TOS, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Elder statesman, businessman, Chief  Alex-Duduyemi,  celebrates 90 years of Excellence in  Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO