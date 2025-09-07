Why we’re poised for showdown with Dangote Refinery——-NUPENG

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has cited Aliko Dangote’s alleged capitalist monopolistic tendencies and unfair labour practices as reason for threatening industrial action against group.

In a statement made available to Daily Champion on Friday, signed by Comrades William Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale,President and General Secretary, respectively, the union condemned alleged unlawful and uncostitional anti-union practices of Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cousin,Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata .

NUPENG also alleged that the Dangote Refinery was scheming to monopolise distribution, crush competition and raise prices, ultimately affecting ordinary Nigerians in the long run.

The union said it was disturbed by what it described as unconscionable bus iness practices of Alhaji Sayyu and Alhaji Aliyu Dantata who it alleged, were scared of allowing unions to exit in their business outfits .

“To us, amassing wealth on the basis of enslavement,depriving workers of a union and voice amounts creating filthy wealth.NUPENG will not stand idly by, while these billionaires seek to destroy the livelihood of thousands of workers, including tanker drivers”, the statement emphasized

The union rallied other industrial unions and the central labour organisations, the NLC, TUC and global Union Federations for peaceful mass actions and industrial actions in defending labour rights.

The union said it sought clarification from Dangote in the middle of year over his intent to import 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas trucks into the country and commence nationwide distribution of petroleum and diesel products free of logistics cost from 15th August 2025 to Petroleum Stations and Industrial set ups.

At the meeting of 23rd June 2025, Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata ,who met the union on the instruction of Dangote declared that he and the owner of Dangote Refinery had resolved to have monopolistic control, not only of crude oil refining, but also distribution of the products.

The statement quoted Dantata as saying that the planned importation of 10,000 CNG trucks is part of the plan for nationwide distribution.

It added that:”In a brutally cold and crude manner, Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata informed NUPENG and NARTO leaders that the truck drivers they will recruit will not be allowed to join any existing union, but a new union will be formed for them.

“Arising from the unfortunate outcome of the meeting, the leadership of the Union have made several efforts to get relevant institutions of the country to make Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cousin, Alh Sayyu Ali Dantata to follow line of global best practices and decency but all to no avail.

“To our utmost shock, Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata’s MRS commenced the recruitment of drivers for the imported CNG Trucks on Friday, 29th August 2025. The drivers being recruited are being forced to sign an undertaking not to belong to any existing union in the oil and gas Industry.

“The recruitment being carried out on the condition of not joining existing union is the implementation of the position declared to us by Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata on 23rd of June 2025, when the leadership of NUPENG and NARTO had the meeting with Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata who represented himself and Alhaji Aliko Dangote.”

It added:”NUPENG stood in solidarity with Dangote Refinery during its construction and commissioning. We did so in good faith, in expectation it would create jobs, strengthen local capacity, and benefit the Nigerian people, under a conducive atmosphere for unions to thrive.

” Unfortunately, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has chosen to betray that trust by scheming to monopolise distribution, crush competition, and enslave the sector and raise prices, which would ultimately result in attack on the living standards of the masses of ordinary Nigerians.”

It insisted that there is definitely no fairness, no justice or inclusiveness in what Alh Aliko Dangote and his cousin are promoting contrary to the philosophy of transition to cleaner and sustainable energy which encourages fairness.

The union implored the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Authority (the Authority, for short) to invoke iis powers under Section 32(u) and (aa) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“Under those two provisions, the Authority is empowered to promote competition and private sector participation in the midstream and downstream petroleum operations. The Authority has responsibility to identify, investigate and prevent abuse of dominant positions and restrictive business practices with regard to midstream and downstream petroleum operations.

“Nigeria is a member of the international community and a State member in the International Labour Organisation. Nigeria has ratified Convention No. 87 of 1948, the Convention on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise, 1948. This Convention hadsbeen ratified by Nigeria, as far back as 17th October 1960. Under the Convention, workers have the right to join unions of their choice, for the protection of their employment and trade union rights, and without prior authorization of any employer or authority.

“Indeed, by virtue of section 254C (2) of the Constitution of Nigeria, a ratified ILO Convention is a constitutional provision. Therefore, any practice or policy by any employer which seeks to deprive workers of the right of association is an affront to the Constitution.

“Above all, the rights of association, including membership of trade unions, is guaranteed by Section 40 of the Constitution. Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cousin Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata should not be allowed to enslave Nigerian workers.

“They should be made to be lawful business persons and not lawless individuals and business outfits. Nigeria is a country of laws, not a lawless society.By Section 9(6) of the Labour Act, workers cannot be penalized for their membership or non-membership of trade unions”. It added.