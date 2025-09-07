Ondo Partners Glo to Advance Digital Economy

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has pledged to support the Ondo State Government with innovative digital solutions aimed at boosting efficiency and productivity across various sectors of governance.

Group Lead, Enterprise Business, Globacom, Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi, disclosed this on Wednesday during a strategic partnership meeting with Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and top government officials in Akure, the state capital.

According to Odejobi, Globacom will collaborate with the state on a Learning Management System (LMS) to enhance access to education for secondary and tertiary students. He explained that the company would also provide its Glo Share-sponsored data service, allowing zero-rated access to the LMS, thereby enabling students in the state to learn online at no cost.

He added that the same sponsored data service would be extended to Ondo’s digital payment platform to ease revenue collection processes. “This means citizens will be able to pay their taxes whilst using free data in Ondo State,” he explained.

Other solutions to be deployed under the partnership include Glo Surveillance to combat crime using facial biometrics and traffic management technologies, as well as vehicle-tracking services to monitor government cars and prevent theft or misuse. Additionally, public servants across ministries, departments, and agencies will benefit from free-access closed-user group lines to strengthen inter-agency communication.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, in his remarks, expressed pride in Globacom’s wide range of offerings and confirmed the state government’s readiness to leverage them for more effective governance. He said the collaboration would drive digital innovation, enhance governance processes, and promote socio-economic growth in Ondo State.

Highlighting the administration’s early adoption of technology, the governor referenced the recent launch of iOndo, an electronic tax collection platform designed to make revenue payment seamless. “Adopting new technologies from Globacom will reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, increase efficiency, and limit human interference in government processes,” he noted.

Governor Aiyedatiwa further commended Globacom for its role in transforming Nigeria’s telecommunications industry, recalling its pioneering introduction of per-second billing and affordable SIM cards that democratized mobile telephony for millions of Nigerians.