NSCDC cracks down on Fake Agro-Allied Chemical Producers in Nasarawa

DAVID DARI , Nasarawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Keffi Local Government Area of the state has arrested seven suspects allegedly involved in the production of fake agro-allied chemicals.

The Public Relations Officer of the Corps in Nasarawa State, Jerry Victor, disclosed this while briefing Journalists at the Keffi Area Command, yesterday

Acting on intelligence, the NSCDC, in collaboration with the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), stormed two residential apartments in Ganuwa, Keffi town, where the illegal products were being manufactured.

“Our officers in Keffi acted based on credible intelligence, leading to the arrest of seven suspects. Some others escaped, but efforts are ongoing to track them down.

“The NSCDC under the leadership of Command Mohammed will not relent in fighting against substandard products in the state”.the PRO stated.

The Nasarawa State Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps explained that the suspects were selling the chemicals to unsuspecting farmers, posing a major risk to agricultural productivity and public safety, while also stressing that the Corps remains committed to fighting economic sabotage and substandard products across the state.

Our correspondent observed that the seized products carried fake NAFDAC registration numbers, expiry dates, and company addresses in Lagos and Ibadan, even though they were produced locally in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The apartments have since been sealed, while the chemicals will be handed over to SON for verification.

This latest operation, according to the Corps, underscores its resolve to safeguard farmers and ensure only genuine agricultural inputs reach the market.