NPA begins reviewed ETO operations at Apapa Port on Monday

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) says it has reviewed the Electronic Call-Up system and will begin operations at Apapa Port on Monday.

The Port Manager, Apapa Port Complex, Mr Debo Lawal, disclosed this in an interview with the Newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

Lawal said the entire ETO system was reviewed to align with global best operational standards and to address past inefficiencies at the port.

He explained that trucks had previously mixed up terminal routes due to the absence of barriers, creating congestion and confusion within the port environment.

“The review ensures proper order. For instance, trucks designated for APMT cannot mistakenly access ENL terminal, as barriers are now automated with the ETO system,” he said.

Lawal added that all five terminals at Apapa Port would now operate with specific colour codes and serial numbers to prevent unauthorised truck movements.

“For example, APMT has serial number 001 with a blue colour code, while ENL Consortium is 002 with an orange colour,” he explained.

He said the update would stop “criss-crossing”, where trucks carrying empty containers and exports linger around the port in search of alternative business opportunities.

Lawal noted that analysis revealed ENL uses 100 trucks daily, but not all are required on the road simultaneously, hence the need for rescheduling.

He stressed that all trucks entering the port must pass through government-approved transit parks before gaining access to designated terminals.

It would be recalled that NPA launched the ETO in 2024 to reduce congestion within and outside ports, improving efficiency and promoting ease of doing business.