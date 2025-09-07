NLC backs NUPENG over Dangote Group’s alleged anti-union, anti-workers agenda

……Vows to mobilize workers nationwide against monopoly capital

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Nigeria Labour Congress {NLC},has thrown its weight behind NUPENG over its face-off with the Dangote Group.

The union said it was ready to mobilise its forces against the owner of Dangote , Refinery,Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cousin, Alhaji Sayyu Dantata over alleged monopoly of crude oil refining ,distribution as well as unfair labour practices.

The oil workers insist that the duo’s action is unlawful,illegal, unconstitutional and expressed the need for the government and other relevant agencies in the energy sector to rein in before it takes measures to right the wrongs

The NLC condemned the alleged anti-union, anti-workers and monopolistic practices of the Dangote Group and its affiliates.

A statement signed by the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero and made available to Daily Champon, weekend in Lagos, charged the Federal Government to immediately call Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Sayyu Dantata to order, stressing that their operations must comply with all Nigerian labour laws and international conventions.

It further called on Dangote Group to cease all anti-workers, anti-union pracices, even as it demanded the unionization of not just Dangote Refinery but all the other entities within the Group.

The NLC reminded the Federal Government and its regulatory institutions, especially the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority , that history will hold them complicit if they continue to look the other way while few individuals privatize the nation’s energy future and enslave its workers.

“The attack on NUPENG,is an attack us all. The NLC without equivocation,states that Nigeria workers are not slaves and cannot be serially abused without consequences….”We warn that if the Dangote Group continues on this reckless anti-union path,NLC and its affiliates will move beyond words to action

“If the Dangote Group does not immediately halt its anti-union and anti- people agenda,we will not only hesitate to mobilize workers across the country for action and solidarity to protect our dignity and to defend Nigeria from the clutches of monopoly capital”, the statement added.