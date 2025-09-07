Nationwide Strike: Group Calls For Arrest Of NUPENG Leaders, Claims Union Planning To Burn Down Dangote’s CNG Trucks

A civil society group known as Right for Human Dignity and Justice (RHDAJ), has called on the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services to immediately arrest and prosecute the General Secre­tary and President of NUPENG, Afolabi Ol­awale, Williams Akporeha and their surrogates in the union over what it described as economic sabotage capable of destabilizing the country.

The move followed rising tensions over Dangote Refinery and MRS Holdings Limited’s alleged policy against unionisation and deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks across Nigeria for the nationwide distribution of petroleum products.

It also admonished the custodians of the country’s security architecture to work on the intelligence report that suggested that some overzealous members of NUPENG in connivance with some non-state actors are planning to burn down Dangote’s CNG trucks. Citing the ugly experience of Endsars violent protest, the rights group advised the government to be proactive by putting NUPENG to check.

RHDAJ during a press briefing on Sunday at a popular hotel in Port Harcourt noted that holding a planned nationwide strike and protest scheduled for Monday, September 8, 2025, was “mischievous” and “ill-advised.”

Executive director of the rights group who is a senior lawyer, Ihe­anyi Kingsley said all relevant security agencies in Nigeria should not stand idly by and allow some few “disgruntled elements” who have no respect for the rule of law to shut down the country for their selfish gains.

Iheanyi said the affront of NUPENG must be nipped in the bud to serve as deterrent to others who are strike mongers and also those who relish in overheating the polity to embarrass the government, create chaos and rely on self-help which was a recipe for an­archy and a total breakdown of law and order.

The group did not hold back its concerns by advising Nigeria Labour Congress to resist NUPENG’s desperation and its lack of empathy to the plight of millions of Nigerians by insisting to disrupt socio-economic activities in the country that could incite the citizens to arson and other life-threatening violence.

It also admonished Comrade Joe Ajaero-led leadership of NLC not to fall for the union’s gambit or booby trap which has no bearing with workers’ welfare or protection of workers’ means of livelihoods. It maintained that unlawful activity as a form of protest is not protected under the law of Nigeria while also explaining that protesters engaging in such activities should be apprehended.

According to Ihe­anyi, “The rationale behind holding a planned nationwide strike and protest scheduled for Monday, September 8, 2025 is mischievous and ill-advised. The vicious decision of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers is questionable and perceived to be a deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act that is capable of rubbishing and maligning the image of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the nation as a whole.

“Intelligence report also suggested that some overzealous members of NUPENG in connivance with some thugs are planning to burn down Dangote’s CNG trucks. This is a wake up call for the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the DSS to come out forcibly on the Union, and order immediate arrest and prosecution of the President and the General Secretary of NUPENG, Comrades Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale. The scars of the 2020 Endsars violent protest are still in the minds of the people, as a result of this our security agents must never allow the repeat of that ugly past and should urgently put NUPENG to check

“NUPENG should be cognizant of the reality that full deregulation in the petroleum industry has increased competition among marketers and other players in the industry like Dangote refinery and MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, which is now leading to better pricing for consumers and enhancing service delivery, enabling market forces to dictate prices and encourage increased production. NUPENG or any other saboteurs should not serve as cog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress. We therefore advise them to go and study the Petroleum Industry industry Act.

“The commitment of the Nigeria Police Force and the DSS to adequately carry out their constitutional mandates in accordance with the Law and respect for rights of citizens should be patriotically and proactively displayed on Monday by compelling NUPENG to halt their planned protest, arrest their leaders, as well as individuals who intend to join the protest with the intent to embarrass the government, destabilise the country and rape it of its peace and order. Alhaji Aliko Dangote, management of his refinery and Alhaji Sayyu Idris Dantata should be commended and supported by the government and people of Nigeria and not vilified.

“Furthermore,, we would love to advise the Nigeria Labour Congress under the able leadership of Comrade Joe Ajaero to resist NUPENG’s desperation and its lack of empathy to the plight of millions of Nigerians by insisting to disrupt socio-economic activities in the country, capable of inciting the citizens to arson and other life-threatening violence. NLC should not fall for the union’s gambit or their booby trap which has no bearing with workers’ welfare or protection of workers’ means of livelihoods.

“It is a huge surprise that NUPENG has failed to immortalize the achievements of its past and founding fathers neither do they have any reasonable plans to preserve or improve on them. Moreover, the Union also failed to take a departure from the legacy of greed and criminal aggrandisement which has no connection with a shared vision of development.

“True progress is not just about building an 8-storey building tower for the Union’s administrative and secretariat staff who are less than 20 in numbers, but a show of lack of common sense and pure relish for profligacy, simply because they have access to freebies. It has certainly reached a stage whereby the government will be left with no option but to proscribe the union or bring in a sole administrator who will look at their books, expose the corruption and bring in EFCC, ICPC and the NFIU to the fray such that there will be room for probity and people would be held accountable for their actions and inactions.

“This is the same people who were deaf and dumb when the fuel subsidy was removed, the same people that were silent when minimum wage was not implemented, the same set of people who were never bothered that oil and gas workers are being casualized in the industry including workers in NNPCL. They should cover their faces in shame and stop playing on the sensibilities of Nigerians.”