DSS  asks X to ban Sowore’s account, over tweet criticizing Tinubu

Blessing Omale, Abuja

Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) has petitioned X Corp., the parent company of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), demanding the suspension and deactivation of the verified account of activist and politician Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore), accusing him of spreading false information and hate speech targeted at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The petition, signed by B. Bamigboye on behalf of the Director General of the DSS, was dated September 6, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of X Corp. in Bastrop County, Texas, United States.

The agency also posted the document on its official X handle.

In the letter, the DSS alleged that Sowore, through a post on August 25, 2025, at 11:38 p.m., disparaged President Tinubu by accusing him of dishonesty during a visit to Brazil. Sowore’s tweet read:

> “This criminal @officialABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is NO MORE corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly!”

The DSS claimed the post, directed at the President’s official handle, amounted to misinformation capable of inciting unrest among Nigerians, with some of Tinubu’s supporters allegedly taking to the streets in protest.

The agency further warned that the comments threatened national security and tarnished Nigeria’s image internationally.

Citing multiple legal provisions, including Section 51 of the Criminal Code, Sections 19, 22, and 24 of the Cybercrimes Act 2025, as well as Section 2(3) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, the DSS insisted that Sowore’s post constituted a criminal offence.

It argued that both the author and the social media platform could be held liable for allowing the content to remain online.

The security agency demanded the immediate removal of the tweet, along with any reposts, and insisted that Sowore’s account be permanently banned.

It warned X Corp. to comply within 24 hours or risk “far-reaching, sweeping, and across-the-board measures” from the Nigerian government.

Reacting to the DSS petition, Sowore described the move as “another act of national disgrace” and a violation of constitutional rights.

In a statement released on Sunday, the former presidential candidate accused the DSS of attempting to silence dissent by targeting his online platforms.

“This morning I woke up to yet another act of national disgrace, an assault on institutions, and on common sense.

“It came as no surprise to discover a ridiculously crafted letter from the DSS to X (formerly Twitter), demanding that my Twitter account be deactivated within 24 hours”, Sowore wrote.

He further alleged that the DSS had earlier mobilised protesters to call for his arrest, accusing the agency of acting as “outlaws who operate above their own laws.”

Sowore maintained that he would not be intimidated, insisting that his criticisms of President Tinubu and state governors were valid and constitutionally protected.