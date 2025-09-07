BUA condemns killing of civil defence operatives, abduction of foreign national in Edo

BUA Group has condemned the killing of civil defence operatives, abduction of foreign national in Edo

The Company extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the slain victims, the NSCDC, and the Nigerian government, and wishes the injured officers a swift recovery.

The BUA group has condemned the killing of eight personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers during an attack near its Cement Company in Okpella, Edo State, on Friday.

BUA Group is a Nigerian conglomerate with diverse interests in food and infrastructure, including BUA Foods and BUA Cement.

In a statement on Sunday, the company’s management expressed concern over the abduction of a foreign national during the attack

“BUA is deeply saddened by the attack of Friday, 5 September 2025, in which eight operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and a civilian driver lost their lives near our Okpella facility in Edo State.”

The company condoled with the families of the victims, the NSCDC, and the Nigerian government, and wished the injured officers a swift recovery.

BUA said it is working closely with security agencies to ensure the safe return of the abducted and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The safety of our people, partners, and host communities remains paramount. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the sacrifices borne daily by our security personnel. Their courage will never be forgotten,” the statement added.

The attack

The eight NSCDC personnel who lost their lives in the attack were escorting five Chinese expatriates back to the company’s base following a routine patrol.

The personnel were members of a security team attached to the cement factory.

During the ambush, the assailants—armed with sophisticated weapons—opened fire on the convoy, killing eight NSCDC operatives and one civilian.

The NSCDC reportedly responded swiftly to the incident and rescued four of the expatriates, while one expatriate was abducted by the suspected kidnappers.

Four other NSCDC operatives sustained injuries and were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, the source added.

Increased abductions

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities, with just anyone, including clerics and students, as targets.

In Edo, the situation is compounded by cult-related attacks and killings.

Gunmen on Friday abducted 29 passengers on a highway in the state. The police have rescued 16 of the abducted passengers.

The police said in November last year that the spate of cult violence and the proliferation of arms in the state were worrisome.